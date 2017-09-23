Azul wrote:
The only ones I disagree with there are Powell & Sutton. But then I would add TT
Utterly useless since signing his new deal.
We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.
I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.
Ideal (and realistic) world-
Outs
Nuuausala
Leuluai
Tierney
Navarette
Ins
Bousquet
Scrum half who can kick/organise
Tautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, altofts wildcat, Bigredwarrior, Bondo, Bramley Dog, Bubbles GB, ChrisA, Dai Jones, Darwen Warrior, DaveO, dickyflourbag, edinburgh yorkie, endoman, eric35, Erik the not red, FIOS, Froggy, green machine, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, muttywhitedog, Neil HFC, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, Pie Eyed, Saint_Claire, SecondRowSaint, The Avenger, The Ghost of '99, The Whiffy Kipper, Tricky2309, Upanunder, Uppo58, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, warriorweed, wiganermike, wigginswarrior, Wigg'n, World of Redboy, Ziggy Stardust and 758 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,636,564
|3,268
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|