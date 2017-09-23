Azul wrote: The only ones I disagree with there are Powell & Sutton. But then I would add TT

Utterly useless since signing his new deal.We need to be sensible about clear outs though. The players don't become poor overnight and the coaching staff should be getting more out of them. At Cas Daryl Powell is getting every last ounce of talent out of all of his players. Some are good players anyway but some have been nothing but average at their previous clubs. There's seems to be an enjoyable atmosphere for them to play in though and a real togetherness.I look through the squad and the big areas of concern for me are scrum half at at prop. I would love to see FPN walk through the door and if somebody fancied Tautai, they'd be welcome to him. After that one of Leukuai, McIlorum or Powell would have to go for me because three hookers in to two spots doesn't go.Ideal (and realistic) world-OutsNuuausalaLeuluaiTierneyNavaretteInsBousquetScrum half who can kick/organiseTautai to be let go and if we can replace him sufficiently (and somebody wants him). A swap for Ukuma Ta'ai would do for me.