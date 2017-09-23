WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for 2018

Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:50 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2725
Location: wigan...where else!!
muttywhitedog wrote:
I predict the first sub-10,000 crowd at the DW for a regular league fixture since about 2003.

Season Tickets will have to be cut in price by about 30% to maintain the number this year.

I'd like to predict the part-time hooker MM being nowhere near the starting 13, but I doubt that'll happen.

Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:55 pm
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 810
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.
We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:57 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2725
Location: wigan...where else!!
apollosghost wrote:
We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.
We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.

Now where have I heard that before?
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:59 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5648
hatty wrote:
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak


Under a decent coach/coaching system Powell, Sutton and Gelling could be great players. Agree with the rest though. MM would be out the door before Powell for me.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:01 pm
Upthepies

Joined: Sun Jul 30, 2017 3:57 pm
Posts: 2
Bit harsh on Powell. Sutton will never be big enough to be starting prop at Wigan.
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:10 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2725
Location: wigan...where else!!
Wigg'n wrote:
Under a decent coach/coaching system Powell, Sutton and Gelling could be great players. Agree with the rest though. MM would be out the door before Powell for me.

After thinking about it yeah I think Powell does deserve another chance, mcilorum doesn't offer a great deal anymore other than intimidation
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:10 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2725
Location: wigan...where else!!
Upthepies wrote:
Bit harsh on Powell. Sutton will never be big enough to be starting prop at Wigan.

Sutton should be sponsored by Bostik
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:13 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5648
Upthepies wrote:
Bit harsh on Powell. Sutton will never be big enough to be starting prop at Wigan.


He needs more weight for sure. Unfortunately our props are conditioned for fitness (lol) and mobility. But why do you think he will never be big enough?
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:15 pm
Dai Jones
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 18, 2003 4:13 pm
Posts: 259
I wonder what the record for crossing the try line without scoring is because Sutton must have beaten it
Re: Predictions for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:26 pm
Azul

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 16
hatty wrote:
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak


The only ones I disagree with there are Powell & Sutton. But then I would add TT
