hatty
muttywhitedog wrote:
I predict the first sub-10,000 crowd at the DW for a regular league fixture since about 2003.
Season Tickets will have to be cut in price by about 30% to maintain the number this year.
I'd like to predict the part-time hooker MM being nowhere near the starting 13, but I doubt that'll happen.
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:55 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 810
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.
We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.
hatty
apollosghost wrote:
We'll be under the pump and doing it tough, the team will be hurting because these aren't Wigan performances.
We'll be in the wrestle pit Monday morning working on our technique but we'll be okay when we get some bodies back.
Now where have I heard that before?
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:59 pm
hatty wrote:
Is like to predict the names below all being shown the door, but it won't happen :
Wane
Gelling
Powell
FPN
Leuluai
Flower
Sutton
J Tomkins
Isa
I know not everyone will agree with the above, so nows your chance to put up your "wish list" so to speak
Under a decent coach/coaching system Powell, Sutton and Gelling could be great players. Agree with the rest though. MM would be out the door before Powell for me.
Bit harsh on Powell. Sutton will never be big enough to be starting prop at Wigan.
