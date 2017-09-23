|
After watching the sh*te served up by that shower this afternoon, and if there are no drastic changes, I predict we will be in the 2018 end of season qualifiers and possibly even the million pound game. I also predict I won't be travelling from Anglesey to watch them!
A totally disgusting performance from everyone apart from Bateman and Gelling (even if most of his passes only found touch).
I couldn’t tell think of anything I’d least like to do than think about Super League 2018
Not a gripe at your post by the way maye. Just the way I feel about Wigan & the sport
The seasons end has come at the right time for us all I think. It's not enjoyable currently and I'm glad I can get away from it for a few months.
We stood in the Wakefield end today and the buzz from their fans was something I'd love to feel again. I will always accept winning regardless of how we do it but when you don't play a particularly attractive brand of rugby and start losing on a regular basis playing that way, you're in trouble.
Lenagan and Rads need to sit down with Wane and discuss his plans. What does he feel he can do to freshen it all up? If the answers aren't want they need to hear then they may have no choice but to take it out of his hands. I'm somebody who wants Wane here for 2018 but he needs to change the way we play the game.
"We have a huge amount to learn from rugby league, particularly in terms of attacking and core skills,"
"Sometimes we can forget about the core skills bit. League is rugby in the simplest form in the sense that it's about great defence, great tackling technique, good handling, good passing, catching and great kicking."
"I think they concentrate on the basics better than us. You only have to look at some of the tries scored in the Grand Final last weekend."
England RUFC coach Stuart Lancaster Oct 13.
When Wigan do comebacks
Grand Final 2013
Hull KR 2012
Bradford Bulls 2007
