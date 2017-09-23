The seasons end has come at the right time for us all I think. It's not enjoyable currently and I'm glad I can get away from it for a few months.



We stood in the Wakefield end today and the buzz from their fans was something I'd love to feel again. I will always accept winning regardless of how we do it but when you don't play a particularly attractive brand of rugby and start losing on a regular basis playing that way, you're in trouble.



Lenagan and Rads need to sit down with Wane and discuss his plans. What does he feel he can do to freshen it all up? If the answers aren't want they need to hear then they may have no choice but to take it out of his hands. I'm somebody who wants Wane here for 2018 but he needs to change the way we play the game.