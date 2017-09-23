NickyKiss wrote: The seasons end has come at the right time for us all I think. It's not enjoyable currently and I'm glad I can get away from it for a few months.



We stood in the Wakefield end today and the buzz from their fans was something I'd love to feel again. I will always accept winning regardless of how we do it but when you don't play a particularly attractive brand of rugby and start losing on a regular basis playing that way, you're in trouble.



Lenagan and Rads need to sit down with Wane and discuss his plans. What does he feel he can do to freshen it all up? If the answers aren't want they need to hear then they may have no choice but to take it out of his hands. I'm somebody who wants Wane here for 2018 but he needs to change the way we play the game.

I'll agree that it's a very difficult situation. SW has won us lots of silverware, and that can't just be dismissed as irrelevant.But 2017 has gone so badly for Wigan that you can't help feeling something behind the scenes is seriously wrong.There used to be a phrase in the US military: 'fragging', which meant the ordinary grunts killing an underperforming officer. A sporting version of that was surely Wigan's 1994 John Player Final surrender to Cas, which sewed the seeds of John Dorahy's departure, even though his team won several other trophies that year.I'm not saying that's happened here, but Wigan's no-shows in so many important games this year has been quite bewildering. While some early ones were clearly attributable to injuries, when all the injured returned there was still time to salvage the season - but the disastrous form dragged on, with today's embarrassment the final icing on the cake.It could well be down to the coach having lost the changing room. If that's the case, I'm not sure a sit-down chat with SW will serve any purpose.