Cruncher wrote: They've always reminded me of Leigh. Small club in a small ground with a real small town mentality ... sometimes punching impressively above their weight, but even then letting themselves down with a juvenile chip-on-the-shoulder attitude that is beyond pathetic. The only two grounds I've ever been to where stones were thrown at the visiting coaches on the way home.

Spot on. It annoys me the way Sky go on about the 'wonderful atmosphere' without ever recognising what a pit it is (they do have the best catering though!!!). The dogs abuse that Sam Tomkins gets there is worse even than at Leeds, you wouldn't mind but Sam has never been in trouble of any kind, his worst sins being milking penalties and chatting to refs, on the other hand....