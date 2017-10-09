WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wane is out of contract

Post a reply
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:00 am
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1894
Cruncher wrote:
They've always reminded me of Leigh. Small club in a small ground with a real small town mentality ... sometimes punching impressively above their weight, but even then letting themselves down with a juvenile chip-on-the-shoulder attitude that is beyond pathetic. The only two grounds I've ever been to where stones were thrown at the visiting coaches on the way home.

Spot on. It annoys me the way Sky go on about the 'wonderful atmosphere' without ever recognising what a pit it is (they do have the best catering though!!!). The dogs abuse that Sam Tomkins gets there is worse even than at Leeds, you wouldn't mind but Sam has never been in trouble of any kind, his worst sins being milking penalties and chatting to refs, on the other hand....
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Arthur Warrior, Ashton Bears, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, Cruncher, endoman, exiled Warrior, Grimmy, Itchy Arsenal, MelbourneWarrior, moto748, PC Plum, Pieman, S_Riley, tank123, TonyM19, wiganermike, Wigg'n and 348 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,4842,63876,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM