Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:35 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2542
Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.

It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?

Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:44 pm
JWarriors
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 491
moto748 wrote:
Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.

It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?

Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.


I personally want Leeds to win, don't ask me why, because I don't really know myself. Just the way I feel. I always like picking a side, it's boring for me to be a total neutral.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:47 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2542
Oh sure, it's natural. It's the same watching NRL games, or even Match Of The Day.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:51 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1891
moto748 wrote:
Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.

It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?

Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.

My antipathy to Cas is based on how Wigan fans have been treated at 'The Jungle' over the last few years. It is the worst ground to visit. The fans are the most aggressive in the league IMO. I've seen trouble at Wire and a few others but Cas is easily the worst for hostility. Don't have a problem with their players, even Hardaker who has been fantastic this year, it's the fans. The only ground in Super League where AlfieThomas got homophobic abuse, which says it all for me.

Never had a moments bother at Leeds. So I want Cas to get absolutely stuffed. Mind you, if Leeds do win, it'll be close.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:15 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21229
Location: WIGAN
I'm sensing a Leeds win as well. They just know how to get the job done at Old Trafford.

It'll go one of two ways for me-

If it's close Leeds will win

If Cas win it'll be by a good margin and on the back of a quick start.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:39 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2542
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
My antipathy to Cas is based on how Wigan fans have been treated at 'The Jungle' over the last few years. It is the worst ground to visit. The fans are the most aggressive in the league IMO. I've seen trouble at Wire and a few others but Cas is easily the worst for hostility. Don't have a problem with their players, even Hardaker who has been fantastic this year, it's the fans. The only ground in Super League where AlfieThomas got homophobic abuse, which says it all for me.

Never had a moments bother at Leeds. So I want Cas to get absolutely stuffed. Mind you, if Leeds do win, it'll be close.


Hostility yes, I wouldn't disagree, although I've never felt unsafe or anything like that. But if I remember right, wasn't there an incident last season (?) with a female Wigan fan getting injured there?

Personally that wouldn't make me want to back Leeds, though. :)
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:59 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 123
Willie Peters new attack coach
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:33 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 101
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Willie Peters new attack coach


That is a good shout, highly unlikely but the kind of appointment we need
