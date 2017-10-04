|
Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.
It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?
Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:44 pm
moto748 wrote:
I personally want Leeds to win, don't ask me why, because I don't really know myself. Just the way I feel. I always like picking a side, it's boring for me to be a total neutral.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:47 pm
Oh sure, it's natural. It's the same watching NRL games, or even Match Of The Day.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:51 pm
moto748 wrote:
My antipathy to Cas is based on how Wigan fans have been treated at 'The Jungle' over the last few years. It is the worst ground to visit. The fans are the most aggressive in the league IMO. I've seen trouble at Wire and a few others but Cas is easily the worst for hostility. Don't have a problem with their players, even Hardaker who has been fantastic this year, it's the fans. The only ground in Super League where AlfieThomas got homophobic abuse, which says it all for me.
Never had a moments bother at Leeds. So I want Cas to get absolutely stuffed. Mind you, if Leeds do win, it'll be close.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:15 pm
I'm sensing a Leeds win as well. They just know how to get the job done at Old Trafford.
It'll go one of two ways for me-
If it's close Leeds will win
If Cas win it'll be by a good margin and on the back of a quick start.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:39 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
My antipathy to Cas is based on how Wigan fans have been treated at 'The Jungle' over the last few years. It is the worst ground to visit. The fans are the most aggressive in the league IMO. I've seen trouble at Wire and a few others but Cas is easily the worst for hostility. Don't have a problem with their players, even Hardaker who has been fantastic this year, it's the fans. The only ground in Super League where AlfieThomas got homophobic abuse, which says it all for me.
Never had a moments bother at Leeds. So I want Cas to get absolutely stuffed. Mind you, if Leeds do win, it'll be close.
Hostility yes, I wouldn't disagree, although I've never felt unsafe or anything like that. But if I remember right, wasn't there an incident last season (?) with a female Wigan fan getting injured there?
Personally that wouldn't make me want to back Leeds, though.
