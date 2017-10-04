moto748 wrote: Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.



It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?



Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.

My antipathy to Cas is based on how Wigan fans have been treated at 'The Jungle' over the last few years. It is the worst ground to visit. The fans are the most aggressive in the league IMO. I've seen trouble at Wire and a few others but Cas is easily the worst for hostility. Don't have a problem with their players, even Hardaker who has been fantastic this year, it's the fans. The only ground in Super League where AlfieThomas got homophobic abuse, which says it all for me.Never had a moments bother at Leeds. So I want Cas to get absolutely stuffed. Mind you, if Leeds do win, it'll be close.