Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.
It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?
Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.
