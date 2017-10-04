WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wane is out of contract

Post a reply
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:35 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2540
Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.

It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?

Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:44 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 491
moto748 wrote:
Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.

It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?

Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.


I personally want Leeds to win, don't ask me why, because I don't really know myself. Just the way I feel. I always like picking a side, it's boring for me to be a total neutral.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:47 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2540
Oh sure, it's natural. It's the same watching NRL games, or even Match Of The Day.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, apollosghost, Azul, Cherry_&_White, ChrisA, critch67, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Froggy, J L Hooker, jaws1, JWarriors, ksm1701, Levrier, Lord Byron, Madderzahatter, moto748, MOUSE13, rlbet, spartakmixtapes, TonyM19, Top Saint, Trainman, Warrior Winger, wiganermike and 341 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,3002,81476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM