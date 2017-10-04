moto748 wrote: Leeds beating Cas on the back of their 'big-game experience' isn't exactly a left-field minority view; it's what almost every one I talk to seems to be saying.



It's like people will be glad if Cas lose. Schadenfreude, eh?



Personally, "anyone but Leeds" is always my motto, and I hope Cas stuff them. I expect it to be close, though.

I personally want Leeds to win, don't ask me why, because I don't really know myself. Just the way I feel. I always like picking a side, it's boring for me to be a total neutral.