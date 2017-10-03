|
Grimmy wrote:
He isn't out of contract, they should change the thread title really....
There's nothing wrong with the thread title - it's all explained in the first post.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:03 am
hengirl wrote:
Not sure if Wane has been given a specific "one more season" ultimatum all IL said on Sunday was they had and are reviewing what went wrong, what went right type of thing with Wane and Rads,no time frame was given indeed he is convinced everything will be fine next season though other than a wing and a prayer what he bases that on I'm not sure.
Even the Hull coach admitted after the game that Tony Clubb's 'try' was a good one and should have been allowed. It shows the difference between success and failure sometimes in sport. We got a bad decision, it happens, but we could quite easily have won the cup.
If we had, that would be success, so it's hardly a wing and a prayer. In our so called worst season a shocking decision cost us the cup, oh and we beat Cronulla.
Now I'm pretty sure we need new blood in the squad and some of the older players moved on, but given a decent bit of luck with injuries it wouldn't be a stretch to see us doing what Leeds did this year after their shocker last season.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:41 am
Lets just hope we don't have to get smashed 60+ by Cas for our season to kick on...
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:01 am
RichieS wrote:
Lets just hope we don't have to get smashed 60+ by Cas for our season to kick on...
That'll be immaterial when Leeds beat them on Saturday.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:08 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
That'll be immaterial when Leeds beat them on Saturday.
Not a chance...it'll be wrapped up by half time!
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:13 am
RichieS wrote:
Not a chance...it'll be wrapped up by half time!
If Cas defend like they did against Saints and like they have for the last month it'll be mighty close. Leeds tend to win Grand Finals when they get there.
My prediction is Cas will bottle it.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:21 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
If Cas defend like they did against Saints and like they have for the last month it'll be mighty close. Leeds tend to win Grand Finals when they get there.
My prediction is Cas will bottle it.
Hope you're wrong, but I'm also predicting a Leeds win, people massively underestimate the importance of big game experience.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:26 am
Grimmy wrote:
Hope you're wrong, but I'm also predicting a Leeds win, people massively underestimate the importance of big game experience.
I can live with a Leeds win. I can't stand Cas. Loathsome club, ground and the worst fans in the league. They have been the best team by miles but I think that Leeds experience usually stands them in good stead. I thought that Saints deserved to win last week, so Cas are definitely wobbling.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:27 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
If Cas defend like they did against Saints and like they have for the last month it'll be mighty close. Leeds tend to win Grand Finals when they get there.
My prediction is Cas will bottle it.
It'll be amazing if, after all the hype, Cas do get done in the final.
I thought they looked incredible against us, but yes, against Saints, they were bang-average.
Would say it all about how bad we've been in 2017 if the team that masterfully slaughtered us three times doesn't finish as champs.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:06 am
Cruncher wrote:
It'll be amazing if, after all the hype, Cas do get done in the final.
I thought they looked incredible against us, but yes, against Saints, they were bang-average.
Would say it all about how bad we've been in 2017 if the team that masterfully slaughtered us three times doesn't finish as champs.
I know what you mean. We have been really poor this season.
How many times do they give out coach of the year, only for it to look daft after the GF? Brian Mac has been there and got the medals, so have most of the Leeds squad. If Cas lose they will end up with the LLS which as we know, no-one cares about. The pressure is all on Cas. Can they cope?
|