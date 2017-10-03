hengirl wrote: Not sure if Wane has been given a specific "one more season" ultimatum all IL said on Sunday was they had and are reviewing what went wrong, what went right type of thing with Wane and Rads,no time frame was given indeed he is convinced everything will be fine next season though other than a wing and a prayer what he bases that on I'm not sure.

Even the Hull coach admitted after the game that Tony Clubb's 'try' was a good one and should have been allowed. It shows the difference between success and failure sometimes in sport. We got a bad decision, it happens, but we could quite easily have won the cup.If we had, that would be success, so it's hardly a wing and a prayer. In our so called worst season a shocking decision cost us the cup, oh and we beat Cronulla.Now I'm pretty sure we need new blood in the squad and some of the older players moved on, but given a decent bit of luck with injuries it wouldn't be a stretch to see us doing what Leeds did this year after their shocker last season.