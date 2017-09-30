WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:10 pm
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1203
Location: exiled in Manchester
Interesting....something many on here have been calling for.

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8780924
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:46 am
fleabag
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 806
Location: Rochdale
exiled Warrior wrote:
Interesting....something many on here have been calling for.

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8780924


Crikey !

Talk about being re-active. The fans have been banging on about a 'suitable' attack coach for about all this last season at least. Since Harris and Deacon. Do 'they' read the forums ? If they do, it's taken ages to react. Is this enough to put Wigan where we ought to be ?

I am reminded by that apocryphal story about the mob in the French revolution in 1789.

" I must follow them.................I am their leader "!
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:57 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16553
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
exiled Warrior wrote:
Interesting....something many on here have been calling for.

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8780924


Fully expect this to be the pre empty for Tommy to slide into a coaching position or even worse another jobs for the boys appointment, which in truth Tommy realistically is anyway.

If it's not Tommy just wait for Neil Cowie to be appointed. It is the "Wigan Way" after all.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:58 pm
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 818
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Just seen the highlights of Leigh v Cats, let's not forget they put 50 on us.
If that's not a reason for change, nothing is.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:20 pm
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6898
Location: The Midlands
jonh wrote:
If it's not Tommy just wait for Neil Cowie to be appointed. It is the "Wigan Way" after all.


At least he can coach them to kick a drop goal!
Wigan RLFC
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:46 am
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 852
Location: Around the three Sisters
If Wane is out of contract were does it say that it as been extended.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:58 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12505
Ashton Bears wrote:
If Wane is out of contract were does it say that it as been extended.

He isn't out of contract, they should change the thread title really....
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:03 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 118
He has been given next season to sort it out or he's gone
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:37 pm
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 852
Location: Around the three Sisters
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
He has been given next season to sort it out or he's gone

So 2018 is going to be another boring season.
