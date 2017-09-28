|
If you want to swap you can have the five Leigh coaches and we'll take Wane off your hands. Deal ?
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:39 am
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
The dodgey draw was a decent result all things considered. We lost Lockers and Sutton within the 1st 8 minutes and we already had a few missing.
Yeah I wasn't feeling too down about that one, Huddersfield have always been a tough team for us. It was Cas away in April when the wheels really came off for me. We had the opportunity to go top with a win, and 54-4 against the below side was shocking:
22. Morgan Escaré, 36. Tom Davies, 3. Anthony Gelling, 5. Joe Burgess, 35. Liam Marshall, 6. George Williams, 16. Sam Powell, 8. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9. Michael Mcilorum, 10. Ben Flower, 11. Joel Tomkins, 12. Liam Farrell, 13. Sean O’Loughlin
Interchange: 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Ryan Sutton, 20. Willie Isa, 33. Josh Ganson
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:17 pm
|
Grimmy wrote:
Yeah I wasn't feeling too down about that one, Huddersfield have always been a tough team for us. It was Cas away in April when the wheels really came off for me. We had the opportunity to go top with a win, and 54-4 against the below side was shocking:
22. Morgan Escaré, 36. Tom Davies, 3. Anthony Gelling, 5. Joe Burgess, 35. Liam Marshall, 6. George Williams, 16. Sam Powell, 8. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9. Michael Mcilorum, 10. Ben Flower, 11. Joel Tomkins, 12. Liam Farrell, 13. Sean O’Loughlin
Interchange: 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Ryan Sutton, 20. Willie Isa, 33. Josh Ganson
Results like that have been the worst aspect of 2017 for me. Because, while Castleford are undoubtedly good, teams like Saints have shown that you can push them all the way if you get stuck into them. On occasions like that we simply didn't, we just lay down and died.
Not the Wigan way, and there should be consequences for all those involved.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Cruncher wrote:
Results like that have been the worst aspect of 2017 for me. Because, while Castleford are undoubtedly good, teams like Saints have shown that you can push them all the way if you get stuck into them. On occasions like that we simply didn't, we just lay down and died.
Not the Wigan way, and there should be consequences for all those involved.
Oddly, the games since our season effectively ended have put a different perspective on our season for me. I had been telling myself that we are really the fourth best team, behind Cas, Leeds and Hull, and that injuries had cost us the 4th spot. After all, we beat Saints in 2 out of our 3 games against them and should have won the other one, but I think either of those teams would have stuck 40 past us last night, and Wakefield demolished us last week, and beat us 2 out of 3 games during the season. Maybe 6th is an accurate position of where we have fallen to.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Grimmy wrote:
Oddly, the games since our season effectively ended have put a different perspective on our season for me. I had been telling myself that we are really the fourth best team, behind Cas, Leeds and Hull, and that injuries had cost us the 4th spot. After all, we beat Saints in 2 out of our 3 games against them and should have won the other one, but I think either of those teams would have stuck 40 past us last night, and Wakefield demolished us last week, and beat us 2 out of 3 games during the season. Maybe 6th is an accurate position of where we have fallen to.
Stick on the fact that Wire were inexplicably awful for most of the season then escaping the middle 8's was in hindsight a good result, we could easily be in a terrible spot right now.
|
|