Leythersteve Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm

Posts: 380



If you want to swap you can have the five Leigh coaches and we'll take Wane off your hands. Deal ? Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12497

Bigredwarrior wrote: The dodgey draw was a decent result all things considered. We lost Lockers and Sutton within the 1st 8 minutes and we already had a few missing.

Yeah I wasn't feeling too down about that one, Huddersfield have always been a tough team for us. It was Cas away in April when the wheels really came off for me. We had the opportunity to go top with a win, and 54-4 against the below side was shocking:



22. Morgan Escaré, 36. Tom Davies, 3. Anthony Gelling, 5. Joe Burgess, 35. Liam Marshall, 6. George Williams, 16. Sam Powell, 8. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9. Michael Mcilorum, 10. Ben Flower, 11. Joel Tomkins, 12. Liam Farrell, 13. Sean O’Loughlin



Interchange: 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Ryan Sutton, 20. Willie Isa, 33. Josh Ganson Yeah I wasn't feeling too down about that one, Huddersfield have always been a tough team for us. It was Cas away in April when the wheels really came off for me. We had the opportunity to go top with a win, and 54-4 against the below side was shocking:22. Morgan Escaré, 36. Tom Davies, 3. Anthony Gelling, 5. Joe Burgess, 35. Liam Marshall, 6. George Williams, 16. Sam Powell, 8. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9. Michael Mcilorum, 10. Ben Flower, 11. Joel Tomkins, 12. Liam Farrell, 13. Sean O’LoughlinInterchange: 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Ryan Sutton, 20. Willie Isa, 33. Josh Ganson Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13569

Grimmy wrote: Yeah I wasn't feeling too down about that one, Huddersfield have always been a tough team for us. It was Cas away in April when the wheels really came off for me. We had the opportunity to go top with a win, and 54-4 against the below side was shocking:



22. Morgan Escaré, 36. Tom Davies, 3. Anthony Gelling, 5. Joe Burgess, 35. Liam Marshall, 6. George Williams, 16. Sam Powell, 8. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9. Michael Mcilorum, 10. Ben Flower, 11. Joel Tomkins, 12. Liam Farrell, 13. Sean O’Loughlin



Interchange: 17. Taulima Tautai, 19. Ryan Sutton, 20. Willie Isa, 33. Josh Ganson



Results like that have been the worst aspect of 2017 for me. Because, while Castleford are undoubtedly good, teams like Saints have shown that you can push them all the way if you get stuck into them. On occasions like that we simply didn't, we just lay down and died.



Not the Wigan way, and there should be consequences for all those involved. Results like that have been the worst aspect of 2017 for me. Because, while Castleford are undoubtedly good, teams like Saints have shown that you can push them all the way if you get stuck into them. On occasions like that we simply didn't, we just lay down and died.Not the Wigan way, and there should be consequences for all those involved. Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12497

Cruncher wrote: Results like that have been the worst aspect of 2017 for me. Because, while Castleford are undoubtedly good, teams like Saints have shown that you can push them all the way if you get stuck into them. On occasions like that we simply didn't, we just lay down and died.



Not the Wigan way, and there should be consequences for all those involved.

Oddly, the games since our season effectively ended have put a different perspective on our season for me. I had been telling myself that we are really the fourth best team, behind Cas, Leeds and Hull, and that injuries had cost us the 4th spot. After all, we beat Saints in 2 out of our 3 games against them and should have won the other one, but I think either of those teams would have stuck 40 past us last night, and Wakefield demolished us last week, and beat us 2 out of 3 games during the season. Maybe 6th is an accurate position of where we have fallen to. Oddly, the games since our season effectively ended have put a different perspective on our season for me. I had been telling myself that we are really the fourth best team, behind Cas, Leeds and Hull, and that injuries had cost us the 4th spot. After all, we beat Saints in 2 out of our 3 games against them and should have won the other one, but I think either of those teams would have stuck 40 past us last night, and Wakefield demolished us last week, and beat us 2 out of 3 games during the season. Maybe 6th is an accurate position of where we have fallen to. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. apollosghost Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm

Posts: 814

Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls

Grimmy wrote: Oddly, the games since our season effectively ended have put a different perspective on our season for me. I had been telling myself that we are really the fourth best team, behind Cas, Leeds and Hull, and that injuries had cost us the 4th spot. After all, we beat Saints in 2 out of our 3 games against them and should have won the other one, but I think either of those teams would have stuck 40 past us last night, and Wakefield demolished us last week, and beat us 2 out of 3 games during the season. Maybe 6th is an accurate position of where we have fallen to.



Stick on the fact that Wire were inexplicably awful for most of the season then escaping the middle 8's was in hindsight a good result, we could easily be in a terrible spot right now. Stick on the fact that Wire were inexplicably awful for most of the season then escaping the middle 8's was in hindsight a good result, we could easily be in a terrible spot right now. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Azul, Captain Hook, DaveO, exiled Warrior, Grimmy, jazzman, jonh, Leyther_Matt, MattyB, MelbourneWarrior, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, Yorkshire Warrior and 161 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 1 ... 6 95 posts • Page 10 of 10 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,069 2,209 76,253 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 19:45 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























