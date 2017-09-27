Aboveusonlypie

MattyB wrote: I think someone said he was quoted as saying something like "at the beginning of the season if you'd have told me we would win the WCC and appeared in the CC Final I would have taken it".



I've not seen this quote anywhere but assume this is where the "it's okay we are world club champions" has originated from.



I am curious did he actually say this?

It does seem unlikely doesn't it? At the beginning of every season he wants to win the lot. I doubt that will change.

Aboveusonlypie wrote: It does seem unlikely doesn't it? At the beginning of every season he wants to win the lot. I doubt that will change.



The full interface is on Wigan TV and he said it more than one.

YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13971Chester Aboveusonlypie wrote: It's a bit daft playing down the significance of being World Champions. Only Wigan fans could do that. Just one side from Super League gets a crack at it and it's rare that we beat the Aussies nowadays. Now we are using it as a stick to beat the coach with. Amazing!



Wane has not done well this season as I'm sure he knows only too well. But I've NEVER heard him use the excuse of "we're world champions". If he has please provide a link and I'll happily apologise.



Winning the WCC was great but if it is being used as a stick to beat him up with, it is because it was 7 months ago and what came after was rubbish. He was given leeway when there were injuries but even then the writing was on the wall as we managed to snatch defeats or draws from the jaws of victory. We won the WCC and the wheels came off. It's a paradox so it's not surprising it is mentioned.



Winning the WCC was great but if it is being used as a stick to beat him up with, it is because it was 7 months ago and what came after was rubbish. He was given leeway when there were injuries but even then the writing was on the wall as we managed to snatch defeats or draws from the jaws of victory. We won the WCC and the wheels came off. It's a paradox so it's not surprising it is mentioned.

I wonder though if we had gone on to win either the CC or GF if the WCC would get mentioned at all other than as in "..and we won the WCC as well". Would it be seen as the clubs crowning glory this season ahead of either domestic competition? I have my doubts.

I still don't know how seriously the WCC is taken in Australia.



Okay, they specialise in making excuses whenever they lose, but I doubt any of them ever come over intending not to try.



But let's be honest, it's not really a fair assessment of where the participating teams actually stand.



The early season factor is massive. Neither side is fit, neither is really in the swing of it. It doesn't surprise me that British teams have won many more of these fixtures than they have Test matches, because it's much more of a lottery.



Cruncher

Cruncher wrote: I still don't know how seriously the WCC is taken in Australia.



Okay, they specialise in making excuses whenever they lose, but I doubt any of them ever come over intending not to try.



But let's be honest, it's not really a fair assessment of where the participating teams actually stand.



The early season factor is massive. Neither side is fit, neither is really in the swing of it. It doesn't surprise me that British teams have won many more of these fixtures than they have Test matches, because it's much more of a lottery.



It shouldn't be underestimated, of course. It IS silverware, and it IS to Shaun Wane's credit that he won one for us in 2017. But that first month of the season was so different from everything that followed that it now feels like a lifetime ago. I wonder what chance we'd have stood if we'd played that game in August.

I think the early season factor and them having to fly round the world is easily offset by the difference in the level of player NRL clubs can attract these days given the difference in the salary cap, origin/test selection opportunities etc. It probably doesn't really show that we are better than Cronulla, but does show that we are (well, were) ahead of other SL teams given that SL teams have won only 2 of the last 10 games.



Grimmy wrote: I think the early season factor and them having to fly round the world is easily offset by the difference in the level of player NRL clubs can attract these days given the difference in the salary cap, origin/test selection opportunities etc. It probably doesn't really show that we are better than Cronulla, but does show that we are (well, were) ahead of other SL teams given that SL teams have won only 2 of the last 10 games.



I would never try to deny the honour that victory brought to the club. Any victory over an top Aussie team has to be a good one. But as Dave O said - and most people know that Dave and I don't always see eye to eye - what happened afterwards put a different perspective on things. Wigan were so hopeless in 2017 that you can't help but wonder what was going on that day we beat Cronulla.



I would never try to deny the honour that victory brought to the club. Any victory over an top Aussie team has to be a good one. But as Dave O said - and most people know that Dave and I don't always see eye to eye - what happened afterwards put a different perspective on things. Wigan were so hopeless in 2017 that you can't help but wonder what was going on that day we beat Cronulla.

I'm prepared to accept the argument that we were simply brilliant ... but even so, playing like that once in a season is nowhere near enough.

ksm1701

DaveO wrote: Winning the WCC was great but if it is being used as a stick to beat him up with, it is because it was 7 months ago and what came after was rubbish. He was given leeway when there were injuries but even then the writing was on the wall as we managed to snatch defeats or draws from the jaws of victory. We won the WCC and the wheels came off . It's a paradox so it's not surprising it is mentioned.



I wonder though if we had gone on to win either the CC or GF if the WCC would get mentioned at all other than as in "..and we won the WCC as well". Would it be seen as the clubs crowning glory this season ahead of either domestic competition? I have my doubts.

The wheels didn't come off following the WCC match as we were looking like a pretty good, threatening team when we played Wire in March. A dodgy draw v Hudds and a narrow loss to Hull in the following weeks were arguably the start of our decline this season.



ksm1701 wrote: The wheels didn't come off following the WCC match as we were looking like a pretty good, threatening team when we played Wire in March. A dodgy draw v Hudds and a narrow loss to Hull in the following weeks were arguably the start of our decline this season.



The dodgey draw was a decent result all things considered. We lost Lockers and Sutton within the 1st 8 minutes and we already had a few missing.

NickyKiss

In fairness to Wane with that comment, there was a thread on here before the Cronulla game asking if winning that and nothing else would be deemed a success and a good few said yet.



