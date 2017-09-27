Aboveusonlypie wrote: It's a bit daft playing down the significance of being World Champions. Only Wigan fans could do that. Just one side from Super League gets a crack at it and it's rare that we beat the Aussies nowadays. Now we are using it as a stick to beat the coach with. Amazing!



Wane has not done well this season as I'm sure he knows only too well. But I've NEVER heard him use the excuse of "we're world champions". If he has please provide a link and I'll happily apologise.

Winning the WCC was great but if it is being used as a stick to beat him up with, it is because it was 7 months ago and what came after was rubbish. He was given leeway when there were injuries but even then the writing was on the wall as we managed to snatch defects or draws from the jaws of victory. We won the WCC and the wheels came off. It's a paradox so it's not surprising it is mentioned.I wonder though if we had gone on to win either the CC or GF if the WCC would get mentioned at all other than as in "..and we won the WCC as well". Would it be seen as the clubs crowning glory this season ahead of either domestic competition? I have my doubts.