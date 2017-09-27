WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:07 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1878
MattyB wrote:
I think someone said he was quoted as saying something like "at the beginning of the season if you'd have told me we would win the WCC and appeared in the CC Final I would have taken it".

I've not seen this quote anywhere but assume this is where the "it's okay we are world club champions" has originated from.

I am curious did he actually say this?

It does seem unlikely doesn't it? At the beginning of every season he wants to win the lot. I doubt that will change.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:58 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1108
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
It does seem unlikely doesn't it? At the beginning of every season he wants to win the lot. I doubt that will change.


The full interface is on Wigan TV and he said it more than one.
