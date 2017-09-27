MattyB wrote:
I think someone said he was quoted as saying something like "at the beginning of the season if you'd have told me we would win the WCC and appeared in the CC Final I would have taken it".
I've not seen this quote anywhere but assume this is where the "it's okay we are world club champions" has originated from.
I am curious did he actually say this?
It does seem unlikely doesn't it? At the beginning of every season he wants to win the lot. I doubt that will change.