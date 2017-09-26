WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:00 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5943
Location: Still at the top
Wane could do himself (and the club's season ticket coffers) a favour if he publically acknowledged that the style of play hasn't been entertaining enough and they are going back to the drawing board to address this. I feel he will stay on, but that will mean a lot fewer renewals and more financial pain for the club.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:11 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 746
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
As rubbish as we have been, i would love anyone to dispute this.

Fire away.....

It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.

Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:19 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1106
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.

Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that.



Load of rubbish. A very successful British coach with more passion in his little finger than any other coach in SL ever had. He loves the game and loves his club. He might not be your cup of tea but to say he's been bad for the game is just completely wrong. Would you prefer all foreign coaches just here for a pay packet?
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:56 am
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1872
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Load of rubbish. A very successful British coach with more passion in his little finger than any other coach in SL ever had. He loves the game and loves his club. He might not be your cup of tea but to say he's been bad for the game is just completely wrong. Would you prefer all foreign coaches just here for a pay packet?

Well said.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:00 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13565
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.

Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that.


The trouble is, mate, considered as your views may be - and I don't know (or care) whether they are or aren't - this is the kind of OTT crud we hear all the time.

Wigan aren't just bad, they're evil. Wigan don't try to get ahead as a club (unlike everyone else, of course), they deliberately do it at the expense of old ladies and orphans. Wigan's coach isn't just bad for Wigan, he's bad for society as a whole.

All shrieked at us in Pinky & Perky voices.

You might be different, but the record's the same. It's all a yawn.
