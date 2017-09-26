Orrell Lad

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm

Posts: 5943

Location: Still at the top



Wane could do himself (and the club's season ticket coffers) a favour if he publically acknowledged that the style of play hasn't been entertaining enough and they are going back to the drawing board to address this. I feel he will stay on, but that will mean a lot fewer renewals and more financial pain for the club. 21 - 19 - 4



Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions



Swearing harms children PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 746

Cherry_Warrior wrote: As rubbish as we have been, i would love anyone to dispute this.



Fire away.....

It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.



Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that. It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1106

PCollinson1990 wrote: It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.



Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that.





Load of rubbish. A very successful British coach with more passion in his little finger than any other coach in SL ever had. He loves the game and loves his club. He might not be your cup of tea but to say he's been bad for the game is just completely wrong. Would you prefer all foreign coaches just here for a pay packet? Load of rubbish. A very successful British coach with more passion in his little finger than any other coach in SL ever had. He loves the game and loves his club. He might not be your cup of tea but to say he's been bad for the game is just completely wrong. Would you prefer all foreign coaches just here for a pay packet? Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1872

Bigredwarrior wrote: Load of rubbish. A very successful British coach with more passion in his little finger than any other coach in SL ever had. He loves the game and loves his club. He might not be your cup of tea but to say he's been bad for the game is just completely wrong. Would you prefer all foreign coaches just here for a pay packet?

Well said. Well said. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13565

PCollinson1990 wrote: It's was a question, don't be so defensive. Good job the majority of Wigan fans aren't as precious as you.



Wane is bad for the game, it's as simple as that.



The trouble is, mate, considered as your views may be - and I don't know (or care) whether they are or aren't - this is the kind of OTT crud we hear all the time.



Wigan aren't just bad, they're evil. Wigan don't try to get ahead as a club (unlike everyone else, of course), they deliberately do it at the expense of old ladies and orphans. Wigan's coach isn't just bad for Wigan, he's bad for society as a whole.



All shrieked at us in Pinky & Perky voices.



You might be different, but the record's the same. It's all a yawn. The trouble is, mate, considered as your views may be - and I don't know (or care) whether they are or aren't - this is the kind of OTT crud we hear all the time.Wigan aren't just bad, they're evil. Wigan don't try to get ahead as a club (unlike everyone else, of course), they deliberately do it at the expense of old ladies and orphans. Wigan's coach isn't just bad for Wigan, he's bad for society as a whole.All shrieked at us in Pinky & Perky voices.You might be different, but the record's the same. It's all a yawn. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Chris_H, Cruncher, dull nickname, Pieman, spartakmixtapes, Trainman, warriorweed and 247 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 75 posts • Page 8 of 8 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,338 2,024 76,249 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























