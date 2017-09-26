DaveO wrote:
He lost a shed load of top class players when they got Burgess back so he wasn't exactly dealt a good hand but even if he came back here and turned the clock back and had the team playing exactly as they were before in 2010 I still think we'd be better and more entertaining to watch for two reasons. He would as you suggest be ruthless (or as ruthless as contracts let him be) but most importantly whatever tactics and system he implemented he would ensure the players understood it and were fit enough to carry it out. I don't think the players have much of a clue what is intended under Wane and the number injuries the squad picks up non-contact related such as calf strains etc means we are constantly seeing players unfit.
Yes I think Burgess must have taken up about half of the cap! He lost Ben Te'o, Luke Keary, Loti Tuqiri, Dylan Walker and Isaac Luke (who didn't play in the GF). Most coaches have to deal with losing players when they become successful, because players demand higher salaries, it's a fact of sporting life. Melbourne, the Roosters, Brisbane and the Cowboys seem to be able to cope, not so Madge at the Rabbitohs, whose form has dropped off a cliff over the past three seasons.
The drinking culture in the NRL is probably worse than it is in Super League, Laurie Daly lost his job as NSW coach because of it. I don't see Madge changing that at Wigan, he wasn't able to at the Rabbitohs.
I do agree with you and other posters about drinking though. For the life of me I can't understand why it isn't stamped out. One of the first things Alex Ferguson did at Man Utd was sell Norman Whiteside and Paul McGrath, both great players, but the leaders of the drinking culture. I too, am sceptical about Shaun Wane being a strong enough coach to actually take that on. After the Bateman incident last season, I would have thought that it was a massive warning for the whole club. Maybe it's not as simple as we think but something should be done.
I would welcome any coach who really made his mark on team discipline as a whole. I think this season we have become a nightmare for referees. Mouthy, petulant, constantly stretching the rules. Players who are more concerned with winding the opposition up than actually concentrating on their own performance.
As I have said, I think Wane deserves one more shot at putting things right. But whether he is strong enough to change the team culture I don't know. For me The Tomkins brothers, Leuluai, McIlorum, Sutton, Nuuausala and probably Gelling need to go.