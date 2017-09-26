Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1871



DaveO wrote: He lost a shed load of top class players when they got Burgess back so he wasn't exactly dealt a good hand but even if he came back here and turned the clock back and had the team playing exactly as they were before in 2010 I still think we'd be better and more entertaining to watch for two reasons. He would as you suggest be ruthless (or as ruthless as contracts let him be) but most importantly whatever tactics and system he implemented he would ensure the players understood it and were fit enough to carry it out. I don't think the players have much of a clue what is intended under Wane and the number injuries the squad picks up non-contact related such as calf strains etc means we are constantly seeing players unfit.

Yes I think Burgess must have taken up about half of the cap! He lost Ben Te'o, Luke Keary, Loti Tuqiri, Dylan Walker and Isaac Luke (who didn't play in the GF). Most coaches have to deal with losing players when they become successful, because players demand higher salaries, it's a fact of sporting life. Melbourne, the Roosters, Brisbane and the Cowboys seem to be able to cope, not so Madge at the Rabbitohs, whose form has dropped off a cliff over the past three seasons.



The drinking culture in the NRL is probably worse than it is in Super League, Laurie Daly lost his job as NSW coach because of it. I don't see Madge changing that at Wigan, he wasn't able to at the Rabbitohs.



I do agree with you and other posters about drinking though. For the life of me I can't understand why it isn't stamped out. One of the first things Alex Ferguson did at Man Utd was sell Norman Whiteside and Paul McGrath, both great players, but the leaders of the drinking culture. I too, am sceptical about Shaun Wane being a strong enough coach to actually take that on. After the Bateman incident last season, I would have thought that it was a massive warning for the whole club. Maybe it's not as simple as we think but something should be done.



I would welcome any coach who really made his mark on team discipline as a whole. I think this season we have become a nightmare for referees. Mouthy, petulant, constantly stretching the rules. Players who are more concerned with winding the opposition up than actually concentrating on their own performance.



As I have said, I think Wane deserves one more shot at putting things right. But whether he is strong enough to change the team culture I don't know. For me The Tomkins brothers, Leuluai, McIlorum, Sutton, Nuuausala and probably Gelling need to go. Yes I think Burgess must have taken up about half of the cap! He lost Ben Te'o, Luke Keary, Loti Tuqiri, Dylan Walker and Isaac Luke (who didn't play in the GF). Most coaches have to deal with losing players when they become successful, because players demand higher salaries, it's a fact of sporting life. Melbourne, the Roosters, Brisbane and the Cowboys seem to be able to cope, not so Madge at the Rabbitohs, whose form has dropped off a cliff over the past three seasons.The drinking culture in the NRL is probably worse than it is in Super League, Laurie Daly lost his job as NSW coach because of it. I don't see Madge changing that at Wigan, he wasn't able to at the Rabbitohs.I do agree with you and other posters about drinking though. For the life of me I can't understand why it isn't stamped out. One of the first things Alex Ferguson did at Man Utd was sell Norman Whiteside and Paul McGrath, both great players, but the leaders of the drinking culture. I too, am sceptical about Shaun Wane being a strong enough coach to actually take that on. After the Bateman incident last season, I would have thought that it was a massive warning for the whole club. Maybe it's not as simple as we think but something should be done.I would welcome any coach who really made his mark on team discipline as a whole. I think this season we have become a nightmare for referees. Mouthy, petulant, constantly stretching the rules. Players who are more concerned with winding the opposition up than actually concentrating on their own performance.As I have said, I think Wane deserves one more shot at putting things right. But whether he is strong enough to change the team culture I don't know. For me The Tomkins brothers, Leuluai, McIlorum, Sutton, Nuuausala and probably Gelling need to go. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Trainman Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm

Posts: 608

Aboveusonlypie wrote:

I would welcome any coach who really made his mark on team discipline as a whole. I think this season we have become a nightmare for referees. Mouthy, petulant, constantly stretching the rules. Players who are more concerned with winding the opposition up than actually concentrating on their own performance.



This I would totally agree with. Petulant is a word I have used many times this season.



I've been a supporter of Wane however his time has come imo. Although injuries have certainly played a significant part in disrupting the season I'm not sure how much better we would have been without them.



One thing that's nags at me is the performances in the first 4 or 5 weeks which were superb before the injuries kicked in. That makes me doubt my thoughts on Wane. The other thing we don't know and never will is how many were playing injured just because we needed bodies on the field and how that would have affected them.



I believe Leneghan will give Wane another season. I really hope he manages to get away from the niggle and sort out the discipline.



As for the players I don't believe we need wholesale changes as we have a pretty good squad, I think we need a change of tactics, to start using props properly and a general at #7. This I would totally agree with. Petulant is a word I have used many times this season.I've been a supporter of Wane however his time has come imo. Although injuries have certainly played a significant part in disrupting the season I'm not sure how much better we would have been without them.One thing that's nags at me is the performances in the first 4 or 5 weeks which were superb before the injuries kicked in. That makes me doubt my thoughts on Wane. The other thing we don't know and never will is how many were playing injured just because we needed bodies on the field and how that would have affected them.I believe Leneghan will give Wane another season. I really hope he manages to get away from the niggle and sort out the discipline.As for the players I don't believe we need wholesale changes as we have a pretty good squad, I think we need a change of tactics, to start using props properly and a general at #7. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13563

Trainman wrote: This I would totally agree with. Petulant is a word I have used many times this season.



I've been a supporter of Wane however his time has come imo. Although injuries have certainly played a significant part in disrupting the season I'm not sure how much better we would have been without them.



One thing that's nags at me is the performances in the first 4 or 5 weeks which were superb before the injuries kicked in. That makes me doubt my thoughts on Wane. The other thing we don't know and never will is how many were playing injured just because we needed bodies on the field and how that would have affected them.



I believe Leneghan will give Wane another season. I really hope he manages to get away from the niggle and sort out the discipline.



As for the players I don't believe we need wholesale changes as we have a pretty good squad, I think we need a change of tactics, to start using props properly and a general at #7 .



If nothing else, we have to fix this.



At present, the team is getting no service from its halfbacks. Tommy is going through the motions and George is (mostly) a headless chicken. If nothing else, we have to fix this.At present, the team is getting no service from its halfbacks. Tommy is going through the motions and George is (mostly) a headless chicken. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 5654

TL is poor I agree, his kicking game is almost as bad as Matty Smith’s and lacks any sort of direction. HOWEVER they both play behind a thoroughly beaten pack nearly every week. The only occasion I can recall recently is Salford when our pack actually turned up and ran up some good numbers and Williams looked class, TL above average. Finfin Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm

Posts: 1649

Wigg'n wrote: TL is poor I agree, his kicking game is almost as bad as Matty Smith’s.



Smith's kicking game was far better. Smith's kicking game was far better. Trainman Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm

Posts: 608

Wigg'n wrote: TL is poor I agree, his kicking game is almost as bad as Matty Smith’s and lacks any sort of direction. HOWEVER they both play behind a thoroughly beaten pack nearly every week. The only occasion I can recall recently is Salford when our pack actually turned up and ran up some good numbers and Williams looked class, TL above average.



I agree with what you are saying, although after watching Tommy's performances for NW I was in favour of him coming back for me TL and GW don't complement each other. We need a half with a good long kicking game as neither have. That said without a change in tactics regarding the use of our forwards it's probably pointless. I agree with what you are saying, although after watching Tommy's performances for NW I was in favour of him coming back for me TL and GW don't complement each other. We need a half with a good long kicking game as neither have. That said without a change in tactics regarding the use of our forwards it's probably pointless. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bombed Out, Cherry_Warrior, Cruncher, Edinburgh Warrior, Father Ted, Finfin, green machine, jonh, leg_end, Pieman, sergeant pepper, TonyM19, Trainman, tugglesf78, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 278 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 1 ... 3 66 posts • Page 7 of 7 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,122 2,389 76,246 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























