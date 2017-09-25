DaveO wrote: As I have said in other posts I think the recruitment of former players was a mistake IMO driven partly out of a desire to prove what IL said about his policy of letting players leave if we had first refusal worked. The club has to my eyes not looked beyond these players when recruiting.



I would hope it would. He transformed an underperforming squad when he came over last time so I'd hope he do the same again. I am not sure where the tag of him being as boring as Wane comes from mentioned by others. I don't recall our GF and CC wins under him as boring.

If you recall we only beat Leeds by a disputed Leuluai try and were hanging on against a team we were heavy favourites to beat, so the Challenge Cup victory was nice but definitely not a victory for any type of special rugby (Joel Tomkins' try aside). Madge should be able to improve the team but he would need to be ruthless with certain individuals. He certainly did nothing to bring through any of our younger players last time he was here. You've got to give Wane credit for that at least.As I said I'm happy for Madge to return. I don't think he's the Messiah though.The idea that Madge will not improve our style has come from watching the Rabbitohs on Premier TV since they won their GF. If you haven't watched them I understand your view, but your ideas are five years out of date.