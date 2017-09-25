|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30226
|
Taken from the linked article below.
'Anyone who saw the recent World Club Challenge documentary will see the passion that he carries into his role and will understand why we have extended his contract for a minimum of three years and rolling thereafter.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... l-day.html
I'm almost certain that the rolling contract was based on winning trophies, so the WCC win would give him at least a one year extension.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13910
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Taken from the linked article below.
'Anyone who saw the recent World Club Challenge documentary will see the passion that he carries into his role and will understand why we have extended his contract for a minimum of three years and rolling thereafter.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... l-day.html
I'm almost certain that the rolling contract was based on winning trophies, so the WCC win would give him at least a one year extension.
I've not seen anything that states that the roiling element of the contract was based on winning trophies. Rolling contracts are very common in football and are essentially one year contracts so the club is limited in the compensation paid if they sack during the season.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1073
Location: God's little acre
|
Chris_H wrote:
Lets be realistic here not much will change.
We will go into next year with the same squad, I cant see us signing anyone unless someone leaves, most likely FPN according to rumours but that's not a given, maybe Navarrete and Tierney will leave, but as someone has pointed out they will have to be paid off as only Lockers is off contact this year. The only thing I can see happening is us getting a new/additional assistant, weather that will be enough, probably not who knows.
I am sort of with you on this Chris.
I would love some wholesale changes however, we are where we are re contracts so next season we will be somewhat limited in what we can do.
Without knowing the exact details of individual contracts it is impossible to know what is the art of the possible and what is pretty much set in stone.
I would like to think that we could do at least the following for next season
Exit FPN, Narvette, Tierney and one of TL, MM or Powell. Even here I am assuming FPN wants to go back to Australia and we can move on players who may have time left on contracts with minimum payments to pay off their contracts.
That probably leaves us with the possibility of about 2 new additions on relatively low salaries ie I'm not anticipating any top or even 2nd tier NRL players. Personally I would go for 2 new props if possible.
Move ST to the halves and Escare to FB. Mullen to be cover for Escare.
I think then we are down to selling one or two players to help fund other changes. This for me would be the sale of one of our wingers probably Marshall or dare I say it Davies particularly if Manfredi & Burgess have long term injuries. This income could be then used for additional cover for either prop or second row. I would hate to lose Davies but for me you could put anyone outside of Gelling because he is never going to get a pass and as long as he can defend then that's as much as we will probably need.
All very much speculative and quite possibly a load of cobras but I think changes will probably entail losing player(s) that ideally we wouldn't even want to contemplate.
The year after look to exit JT, Clubb, TL or MM, Isa and ST if he isn't cutting the mustard in the halves.
As say totally and utterly speculative but I would be surprised that player or players wont have to sacrificed in the short term to help plug the gaps in the pack.
With regards SW my heart hopes that a new assistant may be sufficient but my head keeps on saying new coach.
Very testing times for IL. It would be interesting know how he actually feels. He must have loyalty to SW because of his record however, he would be blind if he thinks next years ST sales wont fall off a cliff unless fans see some changes on and off the park.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:38 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13910
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
I'll put this here as it's relevant to the topic being discussed.
Rumours on the other forum saying Maguire is coming back and is due to be announced later this week - hmmm. I've had a message from an agent I sometimes play golf with who said the same thing and that it comes from contacts at Leeds - he did say he actually doesn't believe it as Maguire doesn't want to move his kids.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:43 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1073
Location: God's little acre
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
I'll put this here as it's relevant to the topic being discussed.
Rumours on the other forum saying Maguire is coming back and is due to be announced later this week - hmmm. I've had a message from an agent I sometimes play golf with who said the same thing and that it comes from contacts at Leeds - he did say he actually doesn't believe it as Maguire doesn't want to move his kids.
Not sure how I would react if it was true.
I thought that in his second year when we had significantly improved he squad we fell away quite dramatically at the end particularly against Saints in the playoffs where we were woeful.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1869
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
I'll put this here as it's relevant to the topic being discussed.
Rumours on the other forum saying Maguire is coming back and is due to be announced later this week - hmmm. I've had a message from an agent I sometimes play golf with who said the same thing and that it comes from contacts at Leeds - he did say he actually doesn't believe it as Maguire doesn't want to move his kids.
The other rumour was Maguire to Gold Coast. Apparently they can't afford to pay top dollar to attract a new coach so Madge is unlikely to move there. Options may well have run out for him. It may be Wigan is his only choice.
I'd have him back, he is a good coach as he has proven. But if people on here don't like Waney's style of rugby they are unlikely to be pleased with Madge Mk II.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 812
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
Not Wane and not Maguire, we need fresh ideas, we've not got a bad squad but the style we can only assume they're being told to play is killing the players, the fan base and the club.
It's supposed to be entertainment, watching Wigan is a chore, something being done out of loyalty rather than something I'm looking forward to.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12482
|
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Not sure how I would react if it was true.
I thought that in his second year when we had significantly improved he squad we fell away quite dramatically at the end particularly against Saints in the playoffs where we were woeful.
I felt like we should have rotated more for sure, but we went unbeaten for 21 out of 22 games between mid-April and August that year which is incredible. As much as I've argued to give Wane another year, I'd definitely be happy to swap him for Maguire
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, apollosghost, Bert's Medal, Biff Tannen, Bigredwarrior, Bull Mania, chrissie, CM Punk, COYF, Cruncher, DaveO, Father Ted, fleabag, green machine, Grimmy, J L Hooker, ksm1701, Lilfatman, Logger, Lord Byron, MattyB, moto748, NEwildcat, NickyKiss, nikos, nohalfbacks, RichieS, spartakmixtapes, the stella kid, The Whiffy Kipper, tigertot, Warrior Winger, William Melvin Hicks and 303 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,476
|2,146
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|