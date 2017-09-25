Chris_H wrote: Lets be realistic here not much will change.



We will go into next year with the same squad, I cant see us signing anyone unless someone leaves, most likely FPN according to rumours but that's not a given, maybe Navarrete and Tierney will leave, but as someone has pointed out they will have to be paid off as only Lockers is off contact this year. The only thing I can see happening is us getting a new/additional assistant, weather that will be enough, probably not who knows.

I am sort of with you on this Chris.I would love some wholesale changes however, we are where we are re contracts so next season we will be somewhat limited in what we can do.Without knowing the exact details of individual contracts it is impossible to know what is the art of the possible and what is pretty much set in stone.I would like to think that we could do at least the following for next seasonExit FPN, Narvette, Tierney and one of TL, MM or Powell. Even here I am assuming FPN wants to go back to Australia and we can move on players who may have time left on contracts with minimum payments to pay off their contracts.That probably leaves us with the possibility of about 2 new additions on relatively low salaries ie I'm not anticipating any top or even 2nd tier NRL players. Personally I would go for 2 new props if possible.Move ST to the halves and Escare to FB. Mullen to be cover for Escare.I think then we are down to selling one or two players to help fund other changes. This for me would be the sale of one of our wingers probably Marshall or dare I say it Davies particularly if Manfredi & Burgess have long term injuries. This income could be then used for additional cover for either prop or second row. I would hate to lose Davies but for me you could put anyone outside of Gelling because he is never going to get a pass and as long as he can defend then that's as much as we will probably need.All very much speculative and quite possibly a load of cobras but I think changes will probably entail losing player(s) that ideally we wouldn't even want to contemplate.The year after look to exit JT, Clubb, TL or MM, Isa and ST if he isn't cutting the mustard in the halves.As say totally and utterly speculative but I would be surprised that player or players wont have to sacrificed in the short term to help plug the gaps in the pack.With regards SW my heart hopes that a new assistant may be sufficient but my head keeps on saying new coach.Very testing times for IL. It would be interesting know how he actually feels. He must have loyalty to SW because of his record however, he would be blind if he thinks next years ST sales wont fall off a cliff unless fans see some changes on and off the park.