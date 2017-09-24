PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 745



Ashton Bears wrote:



Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Wane, said he was fuming with how Wigan finished their season after they lost to Wakefield.

On the game being a dead rubber:



“There’s no excuse about it being a dead rubber. That was a poor performance, we lacked energy.



“We played that game like it was a pre-season game, it’s going to be a long pre-season now.”



On the performance:



“We’re professionals, we have to turn up and we didn’t today. I’m gutted for the fans that came over.



“The way we’ve finished this season is not what this club is about. I’ll go away and look at how we can improve, how I can improve.



“I’ve said all season we’ll get what we deserve and we don’t deserve to be in the semi finals.”



On the season:



“We’ve had too many bad spells this year. No club would have dealt with the injuries that we had but the poor performances were way off at times.”



Asked if this season would be deemed good or bad:



“If you ask me in two weeks time then it might be a different answer but right now I’m fuming with how we’ve finished the season. In the cold light of day though we’ve had 23 games where we’ve had five starting players out.”



Wane said that Sean O’Loughlin wasn’t risked today.





Read more at Does this looks like he is going.Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Wane, said he was fuming with how Wigan finished their season after they lost to Wakefield.On the game being a dead rubber:“There’s no excuse about it being a dead rubber. That was a poor performance, we lacked energy.“We played that game like it was a pre-season game, it’s going to be a long pre-season now.”On the performance:“We’re professionals, we have to turn up and we didn’t today. I’m gutted for the fans that came over.“The way we’ve finished this season is not what this club is about. I’ll go away and look at how we can improve, how I can improve.“I’ve said all season we’ll get what we deserve and we don’t deserve to be in the semi finals.”On the season:“We’ve had too many bad spells this year. No club would have dealt with the injuries that we had but the poor performances were way off at times.”Asked if this season would be deemed good or bad:“If you ask me in two weeks time then it might be a different answer but right now I’m fuming with how we’ve finished the season. In the cold light of day though we’ve had 23 games where we’ve had five starting players out.”Wane said that Sean O’Loughlin wasn’t risked today.Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... Pm0vQwE.99

Your injuries any worse than any other team? Your injuries any worse than any other team? Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12481

PCollinson1990 wrote: Your injuries any worse than any other team?

For the season? Definitely. Worse I've ever seen For the season? Definitely. Worse I've ever seen Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 647

PCollinson1990 wrote: Your injuries any worse than any other team?





As rubbish as we have been, i would love anyone to dispute this.



Fire away..... As rubbish as we have been, i would love anyone to dispute this.Fire away..... NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21205

Location: WIGAN

I think it was Bilko at some point who came up with a stat of games missed by all the superleagues 1-17 in squad numbers. We were too by an absolute mile.



Injuries aren't to blame for the second half of this season but they crippled us in the first half of this season and three quarters of last year. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1096

According to League Express, Shaun Wane has decided to go into the transfer market. That suggests very strongly that he'll be our head coach next season. I wonder who he's looking at? exiled Warrior

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am

Posts: 1201

Location: exiled in Manchester

7,8,9,10 hopefully PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1145

Tbf even if Wane was replaced in the offseason I imagine he'd refuse to believe it and still think he was Wigan coach and turn up to your training ground and ground and have to be escorted away and talk like he still was the coach in interviews and refer to them still as "his players"



So him talking like he expects to be there in 2018 probably doesn't tell you much. Have to wait on comment from IL. DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13963

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13963Chester Bigredwarrior wrote: According to League Express, Shaun Wane has decided to go into the transfer market. That suggests very strongly that he'll be our head coach next season. I wonder who he's looking at?



You could read into his statements of about what he is going to do as those of someone rather desperate they came out so quick. Not someone who is sure of his status. He's been very quick to say what he is going to do. The $64,000 question is does IL agree? You could read into his statements of about what he is going to do as those of someone rather desperate they came out so quick. Not someone who is sure of his status. He's been very quick to say what he is going to do. The $64,000 question is does IL agree? Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 RichieS

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am

Posts: 83

Bigredwarrior wrote: According to League Express, Shaun Wane has decided to go into the transfer market. That suggests very strongly that he'll be our head coach next season. I wonder who he's looking at?



More a case of who he can get rid of buddy... More a case of who he can get rid of buddy... hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am

Posts: 182

DaveO wrote: You could read into his statements of about what he is going to do as those of someone rather desperate they came out so quick. Not someone who is sure of his status. He's been very quick to say what he is going to do. The $64,000 question is does IL agree?

I agree he didn't give much pause for thought, still think he will be there next season I'd go as far as to say I'd be amazed if Wane isn't there next season to be honest the club seems in denial over the standard of play. I agree he didn't give much pause for thought, still think he will be there next season I'd go as far as to say I'd be amazed if Wane isn't there next season to be honest the club seems in denial over the standard of play. PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, critch67, DaveO, dr_feelgood, hengirl, Levrier, Madderzahatter, MikeyWire, theres only one stan wall, Ziggy Stardust and 154 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 21 posts • Page 2 of 3 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,164 1,302 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























