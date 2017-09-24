WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wane is out of contract

Post a reply
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:02 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 745
Ashton Bears wrote:
Does this looks like he is going.

Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Wane, said he was fuming with how Wigan finished their season after they lost to Wakefield.
On the game being a dead rubber:

“There’s no excuse about it being a dead rubber. That was a poor performance, we lacked energy.

“We played that game like it was a pre-season game, it’s going to be a long pre-season now.”

On the performance:

“We’re professionals, we have to turn up and we didn’t today. I’m gutted for the fans that came over.

“The way we’ve finished this season is not what this club is about. I’ll go away and look at how we can improve, how I can improve.

“I’ve said all season we’ll get what we deserve and we don’t deserve to be in the semi finals.”

On the season:

“We’ve had too many bad spells this year. No club would have dealt with the injuries that we had but the poor performances were way off at times.”

Asked if this season would be deemed good or bad:

“If you ask me in two weeks time then it might be a different answer but right now I’m fuming with how we’ve finished the season. In the cold light of day though we’ve had 23 games where we’ve had five starting players out.”

Wane said that Sean O’Loughlin wasn’t risked today.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... Pm0vQwE.99

Your injuries any worse than any other team?
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:58 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12481
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Your injuries any worse than any other team?

For the season? Definitely. Worse I've ever seen
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:27 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 647
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Your injuries any worse than any other team?



As rubbish as we have been, i would love anyone to dispute this.

Fire away.....
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:42 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21205
Location: WIGAN
I think it was Bilko at some point who came up with a stat of games missed by all the superleagues 1-17 in squad numbers. We were too by an absolute mile.

Injuries aren't to blame for the second half of this season but they crippled us in the first half of this season and three quarters of last year.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:03 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1096
According to League Express, Shaun Wane has decided to go into the transfer market. That suggests very strongly that he'll be our head coach next season. I wonder who he's looking at?
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:28 pm
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1201
Location: exiled in Manchester
7,8,9,10 hopefully
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:29 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1145
Tbf even if Wane was replaced in the offseason I imagine he'd refuse to believe it and still think he was Wigan coach and turn up to your training ground and ground and have to be escorted away and talk like he still was the coach in interviews and refer to them still as "his players"

So him talking like he expects to be there in 2018 probably doesn't tell you much. Have to wait on comment from IL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, captaincaveman, dickyflourbag, endoman, exiled Warrior, Froggy, green machine, judge the jules, Kernel, Lilfatman, MadDogg, muttywhitedog, newgroundb4wakey, NickyKiss, Pacific, Pieman, REDWHITEANDBLUE, sergeant pepper, The Whiffy Kipper, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, warriorweed, Ziggy Stardust and 452 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,0872,93576,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
20
- 26FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
26
- 28SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
60
- 0NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
21
- 20YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 12LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM