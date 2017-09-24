Ashton Bears wrote:



Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Wane, said he was fuming with how Wigan finished their season after they lost to Wakefield.

On the game being a dead rubber:



“There’s no excuse about it being a dead rubber. That was a poor performance, we lacked energy.



“We played that game like it was a pre-season game, it’s going to be a long pre-season now.”



On the performance:



“We’re professionals, we have to turn up and we didn’t today. I’m gutted for the fans that came over.



“The way we’ve finished this season is not what this club is about. I’ll go away and look at how we can improve, how I can improve.



“I’ve said all season we’ll get what we deserve and we don’t deserve to be in the semi finals.”



On the season:



“We’ve had too many bad spells this year. No club would have dealt with the injuries that we had but the poor performances were way off at times.”



Asked if this season would be deemed good or bad:



“If you ask me in two weeks time then it might be a different answer but right now I’m fuming with how we’ve finished the season. In the cold light of day though we’ve had 23 games where we’ve had five starting players out.”



Wane said that Sean O’Loughlin wasn’t risked today.





Your injuries any worse than any other team?