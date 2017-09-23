WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane is out of contract

Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:14 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
That did not look like a team playing for the coach.

Wane signed a three year deal in 2014 and rolling thereafter which essentially means Wigan could terminate now with no comeback.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:16 pm
RichieS
Could we see Michael Maguire returning?
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:16 pm
Stand-Offish
You useless fookers!
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:11 pm
Rogues Gallery
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
That did not look like a team playing for the coach.

Wane signed a three year deal in 2014 and rolling thereafter which essentially means Wigan could terminate now with no comeback.


Wasn't it part of the terms that a trophy win extended his deal on a one per year basis. If that is correct then the WCC win would give him another year.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:19 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wasn't it part of the terms that a trophy win extended his deal on a one per year basis. If that is correct then the WCC win would give him another year.


Not seen anything to that extent Rogues. Just a minimum three years (up now) and then rolling.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:20 pm
hatty
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wasn't it part of the terms that a trophy win extended his deal on a one per year basis. If that is correct then the WCC win would give him another year.

There should be a loophole here because technically the WCC is based on last years success, I know I'm clutching at straws but it's become desperate :D
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:22 pm
Ashton Bears
Does this looks like he is going.

Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Wane, said he was fuming with how Wigan finished their season after they lost to Wakefield.
On the game being a dead rubber:

“There’s no excuse about it being a dead rubber. That was a poor performance, we lacked energy.

“We played that game like it was a pre-season game, it’s going to be a long pre-season now.”

On the performance:

“We’re professionals, we have to turn up and we didn’t today. I’m gutted for the fans that came over.

“The way we’ve finished this season is not what this club is about. I’ll go away and look at how we can improve, how I can improve.

“I’ve said all season we’ll get what we deserve and we don’t deserve to be in the semi finals.”

On the season:

“We’ve had too many bad spells this year. No club would have dealt with the injuries that we had but the poor performances were way off at times.”

Asked if this season would be deemed good or bad:

“If you ask me in two weeks time then it might be a different answer but right now I’m fuming with how we’ve finished the season. In the cold light of day though we’ve had 23 games where we’ve had five starting players out.”

Wane said that Sean O’Loughlin wasn’t risked today.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... Pm0vQwE.99
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:39 pm
ChrisA
He won't walk away, he has a livelihood to protect and nobody else will employ him. IL will have to make any decisions.
Re: Wane is out of contract
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:42 pm
hatty
Sean O'loughlin wasn't risked! What was he saving him for exactly?
