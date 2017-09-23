WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby AM

Rugby AM
Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:48 pm
Apologies if this is old news however I have recently been watching a You Tube Rugby League Channel, recent "relevant" interviews, nothing earth shattering but perhaps worth a look if you have a bit of spare time. Fingers crossed the links work.

Andrew Chalmers;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RujfL2Y2NEc

Stuart Duffy;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CWWedFjijg

Geoff Toovey;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXOOSl3mPQU
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:30 pm
Best one is the Davies and Chisholm interview. When talking about nicknames Chisholm refers to Davies as butter fingers and later Chisholm throws a ball at Davies who obviously doesn't catch it and Dane pretty much just laughs!
