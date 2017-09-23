Apologies if this is old news however I have recently been watching a You Tube Rugby League Channel, recent "relevant" interviews, nothing earth shattering but perhaps worth a look if you have a bit of spare time. Fingers crossed the links work.
Andrew Chalmers;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RujfL2Y2NEc
Stuart Duffy;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CWWedFjijg
Geoff Toovey;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXOOSl3mPQU
