Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:48 pm
Apologies if this is old news however I have recently been watching a You Tube Rugby League Channel, recent "relevant" interviews, nothing earth shattering but perhaps worth a look if you have a bit of spare time. Fingers crossed the links work.

Andrew Chalmers;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RujfL2Y2NEc

Stuart Duffy;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CWWedFjijg

Geoff Toovey;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXOOSl3mPQU

