Escaré is no goal-kicker, though.
By what mechanism do you propose to "move on" JT? In a hessian sack in the boot of a car?
Michael Gordon is a terrific goal-kicker and a better defensive full-back than either Tomkins or Escaré, but I don't know how feasible an option he'd be.
By what mechanism do you propose to "move on" JT? In a hessian sack in the boot of a car?
Michael Gordon is a terrific goal-kicker and a better defensive full-back than either Tomkins or Escaré, but I don't know how feasible an option he'd be.