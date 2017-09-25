WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thorough investigation

Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:29 pm
Escaré is no goal-kicker, though.

By what mechanism do you propose to "move on" JT? In a hessian sack in the boot of a car? :lol:

Michael Gordon is a terrific goal-kicker and a better defensive full-back than either Tomkins or Escaré, but I don't know how feasible an option he'd be.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:46 pm
Probably be selling him to someone like Widnes or Salford.

Joel isn't worth a place in the team, or the money he's reputedly earning. By hook or by crook, he must go.
