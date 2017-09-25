WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thorough investigation

Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:30 am
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1273
Location: Oldham.
I think with the underperforming players, some are victims of our negative approach. Stick Tomkins and Budgie in that Cas side, with the way Cas have played and they would have both had an amazing season. It's the collective that has worked brilliant for Cas, Powell has a way he wants to play, the players enjoy it and so they buy into it 100%, one because its enjoyable, and two because it works. Our lot seem to half buy into it, probably because they're bored as fook and they know they're limiting their own options playing the same few plays each set. I'd be embarrassed to be that predictable and know how boring it is to watch.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:47 am
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1099
ChrisA wrote:
I think with the underperforming players, some are victims of our negative approach. Stick Tomkins and Budgie in that Cas side, with the way Cas have played and they would have both had an amazing season. It's the collective that has worked brilliant for Cas, Powell has a way he wants to play, the players enjoy it and so they buy into it 100%, one because its enjoyable, and two because it works. Our lot seem to half buy into it, probably because they're bored as fook and they know they're limiting their own options playing the same few plays each set. I'd be embarrassed to be that predictable and know how boring it is to watch.


When John Donahy was at Wigan, we were struggling. It was widely rumoured that the players, led by Shaun Edwards decided enough was enough and just ignored him and went on to do their own thing which was to throw the ball about and run teams ragged. They knew they could build up a massive lead and if they got tired before the end it wouldn't matter because they were so far ahead on the scoreboard.

Dorahy won the league and Challenge Cup but was sacked at the end of the season. (1992 I think it was).
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:49 am
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13968
Location: Chester
Bigredwarrior wrote:
When John Donahy was at Wigan, we were struggling. It was widely rumoured that the players, led by Shaun Edwards decided enough was enough and just ignored him and went on to do their own thing which was to throw the ball about and run teams ragged. They knew they could build up a massive lead and if they got tired before the end it wouldn't matter because they were so far ahead on the scoreboard.

Dorahy won the league and Challenge Cup but was sacked at the end of the season. (1992 I think it was).


Supposedly on the coach back from Wembley after we had won the Cup!

As to the players rebelling, not chance of that these days. Too many owe their careers to Wane and/or are his mate.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:28 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13560
DaveO wrote:
Supposedly on the coach back from Wembley after we had won the Cup!

As to the players rebelling, not chance of that these days. Too many owe their careers to Wane and/or are his mate.


I don't think he'll thank them for what happened last weekend.

I'm not saying that was a rebellion, but it certainly reeked of 'we're not even going to try' ... and they must know that he's the one who ultimately will carry the can.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:09 pm
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13968
Location: Chester
Cruncher wrote:
I don't think he'll thank them for what happened last weekend.

I'm not saying that was a rebellion, but it certainly reeked of 'we're not even going to try' ... and they must know that he's the one who ultimately will carry the can.


It did remind me of the infamous loss to Cas in the Regal Trophy (or it may have still been the JPS back then, can't remember) which if I recall correctly was also part of the Dorahy stint as coach. However I was meaning rebel as in chuck Wane's tactics out of the window and basically ignore him as Edwards & Co did.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:59 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13560
DaveO wrote:
It did remind me of the infamous loss to Cas in the Regal Trophy (or it may have still been the JPS back then, can't remember) which if I recall correctly was also part of the Dorahy stint as coach. However I was meaning rebel as in chuck Wane's tactics out of the window and basically ignore him as Edwards & Co did.


No, you're right. I can't see any possibility of that happening.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:16 pm
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 813
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Cruncher wrote:
No, you're right. I can't see any possibility of that happening.


Might just be my imagination but I'm convinced they did it last year at Wire after Ben Flower was sent off.
The team just seemed to say sod it and played like we all want to see them play.
Pretty sure after the match Tony Smith said his players didn't know how to handle it because they were all set up to defend against our usual tactics.
