ChrisA wrote: I think with the underperforming players, some are victims of our negative approach. Stick Tomkins and Budgie in that Cas side, with the way Cas have played and they would have both had an amazing season. It's the collective that has worked brilliant for Cas, Powell has a way he wants to play, the players enjoy it and so they buy into it 100%, one because its enjoyable, and two because it works. Our lot seem to half buy into it, probably because they're bored as fook and they know they're limiting their own options playing the same few plays each set. I'd be embarrassed to be that predictable and know how boring it is to watch.

When John Donahy was at Wigan, we were struggling. It was widely rumoured that the players, led by Shaun Edwards decided enough was enough and just ignored him and went on to do their own thing which was to throw the ball about and run teams ragged. They knew they could build up a massive lead and if they got tired before the end it wouldn't matter because they were so far ahead on the scoreboard.Dorahy won the league and Challenge Cup but was sacked at the end of the season. (1992 I think it was).