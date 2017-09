Robbo wrote:

For me, Far too many players have returned having left the club whilst in good form and come back a shadow of their former self. Joel Tomkins has never been the same since his return, Sam Tomkins has been no where near as influential as he was prior to leaving for the NRL (I felt Morgan Escare was brilliant in the first half of the season in his place, things seemed to fall apart when he got injured) . Tommy L has looked like he has just been going through the motions, He was one of my fav players and I was gutted when he left originally but he just seems to be missing that spark that he had. Joe Burgess has spent all season talking the talk on twitter but doing very little (although admittedly he's carried knocks)



The annoying thing is some of those players have come back on big money which could have better een spent on bringing in some fresh talent.



I don't understand how a very similar set of players could be champions 12 months ago to be so poor this season. Defensively we have been terrible and that fire/desire that kept us going in previous seasons has just gone.



I can only hope that a good preseason with a fully fit squad can help us next season because I don't know where we go from here.



A season with very few postives other than the emergence of Tom Davies