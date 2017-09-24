MadDogg wrote:
Hardly helps matters seeing pictures of players out on the pi$$ last nighr without a care in the world.
Give over they're entitled to a night out after a very bad few weeks at work just like anybody else is. We all know (and so do they) that they've underperformed but they're men and a night out isn't a major issue. Had it been the night before the Cas game fair enough but it's after their season is over.
