MadDogg wrote: Hardly helps matters seeing pictures of players out on the pi$$ last nighr without a care in the world.

Give over they're entitled to a night out after a very bad few weeks at work just like anybody else is. We all know (and so do they) that they've underperformed but they're men and a night out isn't a major issue. Had it been the night before the Cas game fair enough but it's after their season is over.