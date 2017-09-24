|
You lot really don't get it do you.
Yesterday two teams turned up. One wanted to play attacking RL the other wanted to break heads.
The team wanting to break heads has been doing that for years getting steadily worse each season.
This season they gave up playing rugby altogether instead working on on the expectation that they were Wigan and thus entitled to get whatever they wanted.
Fans have always been jelous of Wigan, not me, Wigan used to be a beacon imho of how it should be done - not now.
Your team is an exact reflection of your coach, a boorish thug. Like all his kind he got away with bullying for a while but this season people got wise including some of his players and some of your fans.
You are plain awfull to watch that's the truth. Yesterday was niggle after niggle and Farrels slap that was just cringe worthy.
I don't mind tough teams but not teams coached to be dirty. After every tackle yesterday a Wakefield player seemed to emerge with an injury. That's not accidental that's deliberate.
In the end an attractive brand of RL triumphed. Sad thing is that there could and should have been two teams playing that way.
Cut out the arrogance and the thuggish EE and I'm sure you'll soon be a genuine top 4 team again - it's not nailed on - you have no god given right - but at least you'll be attempting it the right way.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:27 am
Yorkshire Warrior wrote:
I am listening to this on the radio in Spain and one of the commentators, Leon Price, says that his half time cheese and onion pie has been the best part of the game so far! Says it all really.
Probably right in this instance but he'd have said the same whatever the circumstances. He genuinely thinks he's a stand up comedian these days.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
Had a bit of lemon this morning?
Out of the last five grand finals we’ve been in four of them, but we aren’t genuine top 4 because of one bad year... funny.
Although, I would like to see Wane go, we need someone with more attacking flair and fresh ideas.
warriorweed wrote:
Many years ago, we sacked our coaches when we had just won the cup because the directors knew that we needed something different to take us onto the next level.
In 2009 Lenegan did exactly the same with Noble when it was clear his job had been done and we needed something extra.
In 2017, Sadly I think a similar decision may need to be taken.
We got rid of Noble because his job had been done? What did we win in 2009? Or 2008 for that matter? Or the year before?
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
WARRIOR5 wrote:
Had a bit of lemon this morning?
Out of the last five grand finals we’ve been in four of them, but we aren’t genuine top 4 because of one bad year... funny.
Although, I would like to see Wane go, we need someone with more attacking flair and fresh ideas.
Not sure what you think I have to feel bitter about.
Wigan are not a local rivalry and unless we get our stadium sorted will always be a bigger club than us. I have no axe to grind it's how I see it.
Yes you've been winning can't deny that but your not attracting are you. There is no buzz around Wigan like there used to be. You have some potentially very good players but hand on heart do you enjoy watching them as much as the 80's and 90's teams - I don't, give me Cas, Hull and even W akefield any day.
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
We got rid of Noble because his job had been done? What did we win in 2009? Or 2008 for that matter? Or the year before?
Noble’s first job when he came in was to save us from relegation - job done.
His next job was to stabilise the playing side of things given the chaos that had ensued post Mike Gregory and pre his appointment. I think it’s safe to say he achieved that.
However, my point was it was quite obvious that by the end of his tenure despite providing stability, the team was probably underachieving and the playing style wasn’t improving - hence why we needed a decision to be made to take us to the next level.
Had Noble took over Maguire’s side and not Millwards it’s a fair assumption that he would have won something.
warriorweed wrote:
Noble’s first job when he came in was to save us from relegation - job done.
His next job was to stabilise the playing side of things given the chaos that had ensued post Mike Gregory and pre his appointment. I think it’s safe to say he achieved that.
However, my point was it was quite obvious that by the end of his tenure despite providing stability, the team was probably underachieving and the playing style wasn’t improving - hence why we needed a decision to be made to take us to the next level.
Had Noble took over Maguire’s side and not Millwards it’s a fair assumption that he would have won something.
Maguire took over the same team as Noble and added Deacon to it the rest is the history books.
