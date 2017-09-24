You lot really don't get it do you.



Yesterday two teams turned up. One wanted to play attacking RL the other wanted to break heads.



The team wanting to break heads has been doing that for years getting steadily worse each season.



This season they gave up playing rugby altogether instead working on on the expectation that they were Wigan and thus entitled to get whatever they wanted.



Fans have always been jelous of Wigan, not me, Wigan used to be a beacon imho of how it should be done - not now.



Your team is an exact reflection of your coach, a boorish thug. Like all his kind he got away with bullying for a while but this season people got wise including some of his players and some of your fans.



You are plain awfull to watch that's the truth. Yesterday was niggle after niggle and Farrels slap that was just cringe worthy.



I don't mind tough teams but not teams coached to be dirty. After every tackle yesterday a Wakefield player seemed to emerge with an injury. That's not accidental that's deliberate.



In the end an attractive brand of RL triumphed. Sad thing is that there could and should have been two teams playing that way.



Cut out the arrogance and the thuggish EE and I'm sure you'll soon be a genuine top 4 team again - it's not nailed on - you have no god given right - but at least you'll be attempting it the right way.