DaveO
Chester
MadDogg wrote:
I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.
Who on earth from? Everyone knows Wane has been exposed as useless.
What does he care about most? Reaction of others or the good of the club?
Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:05 pm
If he was replaced, it isn't a knee jerk reaction. It's a decision to move in a different direction, because clearly the wrestle and tattle em approach doesn't work. Everyone in the league, and I mean everyone plays more attractive rugby than we do. That's not a fluke, it's by design, Wanes low risk bash and smash style rugby is the root cause. It's not new anymore, it isn't working, thus it's time for new ideas.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:06 pm
MadDogg wrote:
I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.
Leicester gave Ranieri his P45 9 months after winning the premier league and with his side in the Champions League quarter final. The key to successful management at the very top is to make the necessary changes before it even starts to go wrong. We have now passed that point. Wane should have gone months ago, and if he hasn't gone by Monday morning, then there'll be a damn sight more criticism.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:08 pm
DaveO wrote:
Who on earth from? Everyone knows Wane has been exposed as useless.
What does he care about most? Reaction of others or the good of the club?
I don't think "useless" is the right word. As a previous poster said, 5 trophies in 5 years isn't that shabby (most of the others would bite your hand off for that record). But I do think he's now being exposed as out of depth. It only took Nobby a couple of seasons to be outdone by Smith. As much as I loath McDermott & his "big I am" bullying attitude, he's turned round Leeds from the abyss of last year (yes there were extenuating circumstances) & Powell and Radford have been a revelation. I sorry to say that Wane simply hasn't been inovative enough and we've been too relient on the likes of SOL and the (now plainly) vain hope that Tommy would return as good as good as was when he left.
New blood needed at all levels I think.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:14 pm
MadDogg wrote:
Trying to decide whether Wigan managed to be even worse in the first half today than they were last week. Close call.
I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.
I doubt he will think that way.
He got rid of Nobby when it became apparent we weren't going to win anything, even though there were plenty people criticising him that final season for 'keeping Nobby waiting' on his new contract.
It must be apparent now that it's over for SW. Nice chap though he is, something has gone fundamentally wrong this season, and although I'd get rid of several players at the first opportunity, the main buck has to stop with the man in charge of them.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:21 pm
Cruncher wrote:
I doubt he will think that way.
He got rid of Nobby when it became apparent we weren't going to win anything, even though there were plenty people criticising him that final season for 'keeping Nobby waiting' on his new contract.
It must be apparent now that it's over for SW. Nice chap though he is, something has gone fundamentally wrong this season, and although I'd get rid of several players at the first opportunity, the main buck has to stop with the man in charge of them.
The problem for me is that whilst SW is a great motivator, he is incapable of having original thoughts.
We still play the same tactics that SW learnt under Michael Maguire.
Now this is NOT disastrous by itself - When we had Deacon and/or Harris as the assistant to Wane, they setup the attack and Wane worked the defence and motivation.
Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. I don't know what John Winder is supposed to do, but he clearly is not in the same class as Deacon or Harris as an assistant.
Right now, having just got back from watching that shower of shïte, I would happily replace both.
However, at the VERY least, we need to bring in someone to work alongside SW as an attacking/structural coach.
But Wane also needs to make the time to do what Maguire did before joining us and go off and learn from other sports.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:53 pm
Many years ago, we sacked our coaches when we had just won the cup because the directors knew that we needed something different to take us onto the next level.
In 2009 Lenegan did exactly the same with Noble when it was clear his job had been done and we needed something extra.
In 2017, Sadly I think a similar decision may need to be taken.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:17 pm
All coaches have a shelf life and sadly I think Wane has reached the end of his at Wigan,it happens in sport if IL allows this to carry on then we will I suspect be facing what Warrington have just gone through and we all know how that ended up.
