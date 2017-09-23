Cruncher wrote: I doubt he will think that way.



He got rid of Nobby when it became apparent we weren't going to win anything, even though there were plenty people criticising him that final season for 'keeping Nobby waiting' on his new contract.



It must be apparent now that it's over for SW. Nice chap though he is, something has gone fundamentally wrong this season, and although I'd get rid of several players at the first opportunity, the main buck has to stop with the man in charge of them.

The problem for me is that whilst SW is a great motivator, he is incapable of having original thoughts.We still play the same tactics that SW learnt under Michael Maguire.Now this is NOT disastrous by itself - When we had Deacon and/or Harris as the assistant to Wane, they setup the attack and Wane worked the defence and motivation.Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. I don't know what John Winder is supposed to do, but he clearly is not in the same class as Deacon or Harris as an assistant.Right now, having just got back from watching that shower of shïte, I would happily replace both.However, at the VERY least, we need to bring in someone to work alongside SW as an attacking/structural coach.But Wane also needs to make the time to do what Maguire did before joining us and go off and learn from other sports.