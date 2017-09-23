DaveO wrote: Who on earth from? Everyone knows Wane has been exposed as useless.



What does he care about most? Reaction of others or the good of the club?

I don't think "useless" is the right word. As a previous poster said, 5 trophies in 5 years isn't that shabby (most of the others would bite your hand off for that record). But I do think he's now being exposed as out of depth. It only took Nobby a couple of seasons to be outdone by Smith. As much as I loath McDermott & his "big I am" bullying attitude, he's turned round Leeds from the abyss of last year (yes there were extenuating circumstances) & Powell and Radford have been a revelation. I sorry to say that Wane simply hasn't been inovative enough and we've been too relient on the likes of SOL and the (now plainly) vain hope that Tommy would return as good as good as was when he left.New blood needed at all levels I think.