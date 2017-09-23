MadDogg wrote: Trying to decide whether Wigan managed to be even worse in the first half today than they were last week. Close call.



I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.



But I think most would predict that the decline will continue until we start afresh.

Yes, you absolutely can.Wane knows as well as anyone you can't trade on past glories alone. Injuries have undoubtedly been a factor in the mid-season, but the last 2 weeks have been alarming. The call IL needs to make is whether he thinks Wane can turn it around - if he doesn't, then there's only 1 decision he can make.