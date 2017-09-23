WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thorough investigation

Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:06 pm
RichieS User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 81
Abysmal...I am hoping Shaun Wane when interviewed after this announces he is standing down...
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:07 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6670
Location: The Mighty Wigan
I actually was under the impression Wane was out of contract at the end of the year anyway? Didnt he sign a three year deal in 2014?
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:09 pm
Guerrier User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2006 1:52 pm
Posts: 3443
Location: On the wrong coast
MadDogg wrote:
Trying to decide whether Wigan managed to be even worse in the first half today than they were last week. Close call.

I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.

But I think most would predict that the decline will continue until we start afresh.


Yes, you absolutely can.

Wane knows as well as anyone you can't trade on past glories alone. Injuries have undoubtedly been a factor in the mid-season, but the last 2 weeks have been alarming. The call IL needs to make is whether he thinks Wane can turn it around - if he doesn't, then there's only 1 decision he can make.
Wigan Warriors - 2017 World Club Champions
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:12 pm
Azul Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 13
RichieS wrote:
Abysmal...I am hoping Shaun Wane when interviewed after this announces he is standing down...


We can but hope.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:15 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2719
Location: wigan...where else!!
Finfin wrote:
Investigations should be independent.

It needs an autopsy not an investigation
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:17 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1616
It's pretty clear Wane has lost the team and the majority of the fans.

Time for him to go.
