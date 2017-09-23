|
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 81
|
Abysmal...I am hoping Shaun Wane when interviewed after this announces he is standing down...
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6670
Location: The Mighty Wigan
|
I actually was under the impression Wane was out of contract at the end of the year anyway? Didnt he sign a three year deal in 2014?
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2006 1:52 pm
Posts: 3443
Location: On the wrong coast
|
MadDogg wrote:
Trying to decide whether Wigan managed to be even worse in the first half today than they were last week. Close call.
I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.
But I think most would predict that the decline will continue until we start afresh.
Yes, you absolutely can.
Wane knows as well as anyone you can't trade on past glories alone. Injuries have undoubtedly been a factor in the mid-season, but the last 2 weeks have been alarming. The call IL needs to make is whether he thinks Wane can turn it around - if he doesn't, then there's only 1 decision he can make.
|
Wigan Warriors - 2017 World Club Champions
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 13
|
RichieS wrote:
Abysmal...I am hoping Shaun Wane when interviewed after this announces he is standing down...
We can but hope.
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:15 pm
|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2719
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
Finfin wrote:
Investigations should be independent.
It needs an autopsy not an investigation
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:17 pm
|
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1616
|
It's pretty clear Wane has lost the team and the majority of the fans.
Time for him to go.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anglesey Warrior, ANTWERP RED, Ashton Bears, Azul, Bal, Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, Carlotti, ChrisA, CM Punk, CobraCraig, critch67, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, fosdyke99, Froggy, green machine, Grimmy, Guerrier, hatty, invmatt, jazzman, jus@casvegas, knockersbumpMKII, ksm1701, Listerofsmeg, MadDogg, MattyB, MOUSE13, nottinghamtiger, P-J, PCollinson1990, Pieman, RichieS, runningman29, Salty, SecondRowSaint, tank123, The Chair Maker, The Whiffy Kipper, tugglesf78, Upanunder, Wigg'n, World of Redboy, Yorkshire Warrior and 650 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,636,329
|2,273
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|