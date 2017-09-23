WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thorough investigation

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:59 pm
Wane says there will be a thorough investigation into a disappointing season. Surely IL should be saying this? Wane and his staff should be part of the investigation. After all Wane did say we will be fine once he gets players back, well he's s had them back for a while now and we are still distinctly average.

Watching this game now pretty much sums us up, huff and puff with little to no craft with the ball.

Usually I'm gutted to see the season end, this year I'm just bored stiff and feel indifferent about having no rugby to watch for close to 5 month, because I know when it does come back it most likely be more of the same dreary rugby we've been served for the last few years. Loyalty is the only thing keeping me interested at the moment, it's definitely not enjoyment.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:02 pm
Couldn't agree more. Complete and utter shambles.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:08 pm
Investigations should be independent.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:09 pm
I don't have a sack the coach mentality, what I do think is that it's just gone stale now, it happens in sport. Not many coaches last as long as as head coach as Wane has done. I just feel new ideas are needed, because this what we are watching now, what we've watched all year is a team very limited in ideas, the heart and talent, is there, we are just not performing and it's obvious it's not just a blip or loss of form.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:12 pm
Just watch the first halve and what a load of crap we have.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:16 pm
Trying to decide whether Wigan managed to be even worse in the first half today than they were last week. Close call.

I think Lenagan is in a bit of a quandry here. I sense he'll be concerned as anyone but can you sack a coach who's won 5 trophies in 5 years? There would be a lot of external criticism if that decision was made.

But I think most would predict that the decline will continue until we start afresh.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:17 pm
and they want us to pay to go to aus and watch this crap? would pay to watch this garbage if it was in my back garden
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:22 pm
The collective is performing worse than the sum of its parts. We need freshening up.
Re: Thorough investigation
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:38 pm
I am listening to this on the radio in Spain and one of the commentators, Leon Price, says that his half time cheese and onion pie has been the best part of the game so far! Says it all really.

