Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:59 pm
Wane says there will be a thorough investigation into a disappointing season. Surely IL should be saying this? Wane and his staff should be part of the investigation. After all Wane did say we will be fine once he gets players back, well he's s had them back for a while now and we are still distinctly average.

Watching this game now pretty much sums us up, huff and puff with little to no craft with the ball.

Usually I'm gutted to see the season end, this year I'm just bored stiff and feel indifferent about having no rugby to watch for close to 5 month, because I know when it does come back it most likely be more of the same dreary rugby we've been served for the last few years. Loyalty is the only thing keeping me interested at the moment, it's definitely not enjoyment.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:02 pm
Couldn't agree more. Complete and utter shambles.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:08 pm
Investigations should be independent.

