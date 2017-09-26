Interesting to note on the expansion topic that I have read the Times, Guardian & the Telegraph comment (though gritted teeth no doubt!) that RU's latest foray in to America was a complete flop, crowd of 6k in Philadelphia for Saracens-Newcastle and a dog of a game, hardly worth the teams bothering the fly there. So to be fair to the RFL its not only them trying and failing at expansion.
Meanwhile 3K turned up in a 46k stadium in South Africa for Southern Kings first home game in the Irish/Welsh/Scotland league and that's with the usual RU crowd rounding!
However based on past experience the RFU will probably analyse what went wrong and either try again with a bigger budget or work out what went wrong and try again somewhere else, whereas in RL we seem to just quickly think of another idea and do the same again. Even when we have some success we don't follow it up, Catalan got an 18K crowd in Barcelona one year but haven't been back??
