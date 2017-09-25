WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:57 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6770
rollin thunder wrote:
might as well call in the M62 super league. but some small minded fans prefer that.
the championship will end up having a better geographical worldwide spread than our premier competition.
the small minded attitude of Rl fans is what contributes to RL low appeal. the game is very close to being put on its last legs, if sky pulls the plug on us were finished.


In the main I'd say the Championship has always had a wider geographical footprint than the SL
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:11 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10505
do championship clubs get any travel costs from the rfl to toulouse?

if not, thow in another trip to catalan if they go down, plus toronto (if any extra costs to be covered) could really hurt some clubs financially
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:13 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6895
Location: The Midlands
Who's up for an Easter Weekend road trip at Catalans & Toulouse?
Wigan RLFC
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:37 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 671
number 6 wrote:
do championship clubs get any travel costs from the rfl to toulouse?

if not, thow in another trip to catalan if they go down, plus toronto (if any extra costs to be covered) could really hurt some clubs financially


No and Catalan and Toulouse don't get any money towards travel to England every other week
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:28 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4039
kobashi wrote:
No and Catalan and Toulouse don't get any money towards travel to England every other week


Well they where invited to the party and accepted.12 years later and you have a problem! How's about sorting it out,and stop leaving it to others.
Image
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:00 am
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11980
Location: Leeds 13
atomic wrote:
Well they where invited to the party and accepted.12 years later and you have a problem! How's about sorting it out,and stop leaving it to others.


Likewise those clubs complaining about poor crowds due to a lack of away fans. They're had 12 years to find a solution to that problem - they should stop leaving it to others to fill their grounds for them.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, bramleyrhino, Brid B&W, BrisbaneRhino, Dropkick Murphy, Gazwire, item ardull, kobashi, Lord Byron, Mike Oxlong, rodney_trotter, roofaldo2, Salford red all over, scott-the-red, TheUnassumingBadger, Top Saint, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 207 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,8612,49276,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM