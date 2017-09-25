rollin thunder wrote:
might as well call in the M62 super league. but some small minded fans prefer that.
the championship will end up having a better geographical worldwide spread than our premier competition.
the small minded attitude of Rl fans is what contributes to RL low appeal. the game is very close to being put on its last legs, if sky pulls the plug on us were finished.
In the main I'd say the Championship has always had a wider geographical footprint than the SL