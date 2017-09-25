shinymcshine wrote:

The Sky TV deal runs until the end of the 2021 season - so I don't quite think anyone is on the "last legs" just yet.



I would imagine that by 2019, when someone at the RFL should be thinking about a new deal the TV landscape will be quite a bit different, with options for competition from streaming services (Amazon / Neflix) together with possible interest from terrestrial channels, Sky, BT and Premier Sport.



I agree that the sporting landscape is changing, only this weekend I read about the RU struggling to get a sponsor for the 6 Nations (may Stobart should get in touch with them).