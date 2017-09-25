WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:52 am
rollin thunder wrote:
might as well call in the M62 super league. but some small minded fans prefer that.
the championship will end up having a better geographical worldwide spread than our premier competition.
the small minded attitude of Rl fans is what contributes to RL low appeal. the game is very close to being put on its last legs, if sky pulls the plug on us were finished.


Why though does our premier competition have to have a worldwide spread compared to a national spread? The Premier League doesn't. The NRL doesn't.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:00 pm
The New Zealand Warriors have been in the NRL for over 20 years.

The Premeirship clubs having been playing in Euro leagues (Champions League & Europa Cup and the rest) for even longer.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:32 pm
Willzay wrote:
Why though does our premier competition have to have a worldwide spread compared to a national spread? The Premier League doesn't. The NRL doesn't.


But the NRL and premier league can genuinely say they have a national spread. They only have Melbourne outside of QLD and NSW but it's still a presence in south Australia and they are a success.

We are on our way to a M62 only competition. Where is the national spread?
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:49 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
The wrong team has been relegated already. Widnes shoukd have gone down. Thats the last two years the bottom team managed to survive. That stated, they managed to pull it out of the bag. At least Huddersfield changed stuff around before this year. Osterich Widnes are likely to keep Betts in 2018 although he's been out of his depth for years.


Last three years actually, don't forget Wakefield's abject capitulation under Webster.

I'd miss Catalans t.b.h. only because of the extra televised game every other Saturday. Perhaps they could show all Leeds home games instead, they're simply not on Sky Sports enough.
"What year is this?"
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:02 pm
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Last three years actually, don't forget Wakefield's abject capitulation under Webster.

I'd miss Catalans t.b.h. only because of the extra televised game every other Saturday. Perhaps they could show all Leeds home games instead, they're simply not on Sky Sports enough.

rl should offer some sort of season pas like NFl, you can watch all games on that. however all their games are pretty much 90-100% sell outs in 60-70k + stadiums
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:43 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
The Sky TV deal runs until the end of the 2021 season - so I don't quite think anyone is on the "last legs" just yet.

I would imagine that by 2019, when someone at the RFL should be thinking about a new deal the TV landscape will be quite a bit different, with options for competition from streaming services (Amazon / Neflix) together with possible interest from terrestrial channels, Sky, BT and Premier Sport.

I agree that the sporting landscape is changing, only this weekend I read about the RU struggling to get a sponsor for the 6 Nations (may Stobart should get in touch with them).


Foxy Bingo was fantastic :oops:
