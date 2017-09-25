WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:52 am
rollin thunder wrote:
might as well call in the M62 super league. but some small minded fans prefer that.
the championship will end up having a better geographical worldwide spread than our premier competition.
the small minded attitude of Rl fans is what contributes to RL low appeal. the game is very close to being put on its last legs, if sky pulls the plug on us were finished.


Why though does our premier competition have to have a worldwide spread compared to a national spread? The Premier League doesn't. The NRL doesn't.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:00 pm
The New Zealand Warriors have been in the NRL for over 20 years.

The Premeirship clubs having been playing in Euro leagues (Champions League & Europa Cup and the rest) for even longer.
