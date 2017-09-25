Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Lebron James wrote: People keep saying that we need Catalans in SL. No we don't. They offer nothing. No one in France cares about rugby league so for me, Leigh stay up



They offer nothing financially, when your team go to France it cost the club the thick end of £30k, yet when they come to your club they get nothing back in revenue from their fans.



Lebron James wrote: People keep saying that we need Catalans in SL. No we don't. They offer nothing. No one in France cares about rugby league so for me, Leigh stay up

Regards

King James



Guess if you are happy to have an M62 competition then you will agree with this.



Parkside Freddie wrote: You wouldn't think similar if you didn't support a safe sacred cow club?



Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: That's how I'd do it. I also agree with Parkside Freddie above that everyone should have a fair chance, though naturally some teams will have an advantage due to size/budget etc. We want the strongest teams, both on and off the pitch, in SL regardless of who they are or where they are based.



I dont get the "fair chance" arguement.

Unless we are going to pool all of RL's resources and then share them out equally, "fair" doesn't come into it.



You have clubs at all levels where they have vastly superior resources and they have a better chance of success.

However, money is no guarantee of success (Catalan or Warrington being prime examples).



Sport should always be about what takes place on the pitch but, it's not "fair", it's sport.



Everyone likes a winner but, equally, there is nothing better than seeing the underdog succeed.



With Toulouse, Toronto, London and whichever club loss its spot in SL all likely to be battling it out at the top of the Championship next season, it's going to be difficult for Leigh or Catalan to bounce straight back up.

Indeed, the bottom 4 in SL next season could be severely tested when The Qualifiers come back round.



As for the "discussion" of whether Leigh or Catalan bring more to the comp, it matters not.

Their respective futures will be decided by 80 minutes next weekend.



Leigh on their own patch, with a partisan crowd, have no excuses.

It's their game to lose.



kobashi wrote: Guess if you are happy to have an M62 competition then you will agree with this.



Cause them are the facts once Catalan go down. Can't even call european super league a n English super league once it happens.



kobashi wrote: Guess if you are happy to have an M62 competition then you will agree with this.



Cause them are the facts once Catalan go down. Can't even call european super league an English super league once it happens.

might as well call in the M62 super league. but some small minded fans prefer that.

the championship will end up having a better geographical worldwide spread than our premier competition.

The Sky TV deal runs until the end of the 2021 season - so I don't quite think anyone is on the "last legs" just yet.



I would imagine that by 2019, when someone at the RFL should be thinking about a new deal the TV landscape will be quite a bit different, with options for competition from streaming services (Amazon / Neflix) together with possible interest from terrestrial channels, Sky, BT and Premier Sport.



I agree that the sporting landscape is changing, only this weekend I read about the RU struggling to get a sponsor for the 6 Nations (may Stobart should get in touch with them). bramleyrhino

Parkside Freddie wrote: It's hardly Leigh's fault one of the competitions major sponsors is tinned mushy peas.



It's every club's fault that there aren't more / better sponsors in the game. It's not just the RFL's responsibility to generate commercial revenue and reach new audiences - every club carries the same responsibility at a local level.



