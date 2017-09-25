WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:13 am
Maffy




Lebron James wrote:
People keep saying that we need Catalans in SL. No we don't. They offer nothing. No one in France cares about rugby league so for me, Leigh stay up

Regards

King James

They offer nothing financially, when your team go to France it cost the club the thick end of £30k, yet when they come to your club they get nothing back in revenue from their fans.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:44 am
kobashi




Lebron James wrote:
People keep saying that we need Catalans in SL. No we don't. They offer nothing. No one in France cares about rugby league so for me, Leigh stay up

Regards

King James


Guess if you are happy to have an M62 competition then you will agree with this.

Cause them are the facts once Catalan go down. Can't even call european super league an English super league once it happens.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:57 am
bramleyrhino






Parkside Freddie wrote:
You wouldn't think similar if you didn't support a safe sacred cow club?


Given that the sport and the health of the sport is bigger than my personal club loyalties, yes. I've historically been a shareholder at Bramley Buffaloes - the sort of club that club's like Leigh have tried to keep out of the higher ranks of the game by voting against automatic promotion into League 1.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:02 am
wrencat1873





Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
That's how I'd do it. I also agree with Parkside Freddie above that everyone should have a fair chance, though naturally some teams will have an advantage due to size/budget etc. We want the strongest teams, both on and off the pitch, in SL regardless of who they are or where they are based.


I dont get the "fair chance" arguement.
Unless we are going to pool all of RL's resources and then share them out equally, "fair" doesn't come into it.

You have clubs at all levels where they have vastly superior resources and they have a better chance of success.
However, money is no guarantee of success (Catalan or Warrington being prime examples).

Sport should always be about what takes place on the pitch but, it's not "fair", it's sport.

Everyone likes a winner but, equally, there is nothing better than seeing the underdog succeed.

With Toulouse, Toronto, London and whichever club loss its spot in SL all likely to be battling it out at the top of the Championship next season, it's going to be difficult for Leigh or Catalan to bounce straight back up.
Indeed, the bottom 4 in SL next season could be severely tested when The Qualifiers come back round.

As for the "discussion" of whether Leigh or Catalan bring more to the comp, it matters not.
Their respective futures will be decided by 80 minutes next weekend.

Leigh on their own patch, with a partisan crowd, have no excuses.
It's their game to lose.

I'd love to hear McNamara's inspirational team talk though.
