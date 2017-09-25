Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: That's how I'd do it. I also agree with Parkside Freddie above that everyone should have a fair chance, though naturally some teams will have an advantage due to size/budget etc. We want the strongest teams, both on and off the pitch, in SL regardless of who they are or where they are based.

I dont get the "fair chance" arguement.Unless we are going to pool all of RL's resources and then share them out equally, "fair" doesn't come into it.You have clubs at all levels where they have vastly superior resources and they have a better chance of success.However, money is no guarantee of success (Catalan or Warrington being prime examples).Sport should always be about what takes place on the pitch but, it's not "fair", it's sport.Everyone likes a winner but, equally, there is nothing better than seeing the underdog succeed.With Toulouse, Toronto, London and whichever club loss its spot in SL all likely to be battling it out at the top of the Championship next season, it's going to be difficult for Leigh or Catalan to bounce straight back up.Indeed, the bottom 4 in SL next season could be severely tested when The Qualifiers come back round.As for the "discussion" of whether Leigh or Catalan bring more to the comp, it matters not.Their respective futures will be decided by 80 minutes next weekend.Leigh on their own patch, with a partisan crowd, have no excuses.It's their game to lose.I'd love to hear McNamara's inspirational team talk though.